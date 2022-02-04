The shortcomings of the European migration policy in a refugee camp in Bosnia

Last November, a new camp for migrants was inaugurated in Lipa, in northern Bosnia, almost a year after the serious fire that in December 2020 completely destroyed a spontaneous camp not far away: then almost 2,000 men, women and children were left without shelter and assistance in the harsh Bosnian winter, briefly attracting media attention from all over Europe.

The new camp is managed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM, an agency linked to the United Nations) and funded mainly by the European Union and the governments of Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Italy. It can accommodate up to 1,500 people, and on paper the first reason for its construction concerns the need to meet the basic needs of migrants stranded on the Bosnian-Croatian border, who would otherwise be housed in makeshift camps, without electricity and running water, in nurse of cold and atmospheric events.

But the Lipa camp is also an example of the limits of the European Union policy in managing migratory flows on its borders: the construction of camps like that of Lipa responds to the Union’s desire to keep migrants out of its territory, where instead the Dublin regulation obliges states to deal with all asylum requests.

The camp is located on a plateau tens of kilometers from the first inhabited center, and the migrants live isolated and monitored by the Bosnian police. Through the IOM and local governments, they are offered the possibility of “voluntary and assisted repatriation”: the offices in the camps organize returns home financed by Union funds. The only alternative is to attempt illegal and dangerous crossing of the border: almost everyone chooses the latter option.

The Bihać area, in northern Bosnia, has since 2018 become a crucial point of the “Balkan route”, the route that from Turkey and then from Greece goes up the Balkans to the borders of the European Union. Here – as in Mavrovouni, Kos and Leros in Greece, Harmanli in Bulgaria, Kuznica in Poland and now Bruzgi in Belarus – migrants in transit to Western Europe are stopped by walls or push-backs, collected, isolated and forced into refugee camps. a long wait, which can only be interrupted by an illegal border crossing.

In these winter months the attempts are made more complex by the atmospheric conditions and the fields are in a standstill waiting for spring. However, someone still tries the “game”, a name used to define attempts to enter Croatia. The difficulty of the business has created in this area, the canton of Una-sana, a “bottleneck” which for years has fueled the number of migrants near Bihać, a city of 30 thousand inhabitants affected by flows of 5,000-6,000 presences contemporary.

In the new center of Lipa today there are only 300 guests: mostly Syrians, Afghans, Pakistanis and Moroccans, all waiting to try, or more often to try again, the “game”. Those who have more money rely on traffickers who use taxis or trucks, most of them move on foot. It is a complex and dangerous journey due to the atmospheric conditions, the necessary passage between woods, mountain passes and rivers, made even more risky by the makeshift equipment of the migrants. The Croatian border is also heavily guarded by the police, who prevent access to the territory with violence and the practice of pushbacks, illegal under international law. Migrants intercepted by the police are forcibly pushed back across the Bosnian border, and denied the opportunity to apply for asylum.

In 2020, he wrote Politic, more than 110 testimonies to the NGO Border Violence Monitoring Network told of more than 1,500 migrants being pushed back with degrading treatment or torture: destruction of personal belongings, theft of cell phones and money and beatings. Croatian push-backs are particularly well-known and violent, but certainly not the only ones: the practice is also active in Greece, Serbia, Slovenia and according to some complaints also on the Italian eastern borders.

Another danger of the “game” is constituted by the crossing of rivers. There is no centralized accounting of dead and missing along the Balkan route, making it impossible to estimate the victims of crossing attempts. The NGO Danish Refugee Council told al Jazeera to have registered 19 cases of drowning since August 2019, but the estimate is certainly downwards, so much so that the NGOs working there have created Facebook groups to collect information on missing persons along the way.

The Lipa refugee camp, established on municipal land in April 2020 as a preventive response to the Covid-19 epidemic, in the first months came to contain over 1,500 guests, with four 120-bed dormitories, tents, no water supply. a tank with diesel pumps and generators for partial operation of the electrical part. The conditions of the camp, degrading and inhuman, led the IOM to establish its closure on December 23, 2020. In those days, in circumstances never clarified, a fire developed that completely destroyed the camp. From January 2021 in the same area, thanks also to international donations, a temporary camp was then established.

Last November, the new Temporary Reception Center was finally inaugurated: although it was presented as a solution capable of responding to the needs of migrants, it is located on a plateau 800 meters above sea level, two kilometers from the asphalted road and 24 kilometers from Bihać. It takes 4-5 hours of walking to get to supermarkets, hospitals but also to get in touch with any person who is not a guest of the camp itself. The residents of the center are free to come and go until 10 pm, but they are not allowed to use public transport.

The isolation of the place (decided to avoid tensions with local residents), the wire mesh that surrounds it and the security entrusted by the Bosnian police make it similar to a detention center, explains a report by “RiVolti ai Balcani”, a network of associations that deal with the rights of migrants.

Compared to the past at least the basic conditions have improved: it is equipped with six-bed containers with electric heating, sanitary containers, canteen areas, kitchens. The camp has running water and electricity, clothes, accommodation and three meals a day are provided and there is Wi-Fi coverage: in short, the structure is able to respond to essential needs.

The TRC (Temporary Reception Center) is divided into three separate areas: 1,000 seats dedicated to single men, 300 for families, 200 for unaccompanied minors. Almost all those present currently belong to the first category: although the intention was to close the neighboring camps and also move families and children to Lipa, at the moment the two areas reserved for them remain empty. Commercial activities run by Bosnians spontaneously arose outside the park’s fences: small bars and food outlets, plus sales of useful items for the “game”, such as backpacks, shoes, life jackets.

In recent years in the canton of Una-sana there have been protests, including violent ones, by the local population against migrants and politics has never developed a management plan for migratory flows. Bosnia Herzegovina is a very poor state and has been crossed for years by ethnic tensions that have led to a splitting of the central government and local administrations: the ordinary management of the country itself is complex.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, between January 2018 and October 2021 there were 84 thousand people in transit in Bosnia, a number that made the situation in the makeshift camps on the borders unsustainable. The management of the emergency was thus delegated to the UN agencies and the European Union. With the creation of the TRCs, the Union moves on the border between guaranteeing the basic needs of people in transit and avoiding any other possible concession that can be interpreted as an indirect incentive to migrate and therefore be opposed by local governments.

The interventions are thus partial, not decisive and guided not by humanitarian principles, but rather by the need for security and control. The solution of “assisted voluntary repatriation” of migrants is strongly encouraged: IOM officials manage, here as in other European states or in Libya, free returns to their countries of origin, with promises rarely kept, as he says. Euronewsof aid for reintegration into the world of work.

At the borders of Europe there are dozens of camps in which asylum seekers have to choose between returning to their starting point after months or years of almost always traumatic travel, or being stuck in extreme conditions, with no prospect of continuing their journey in a legal, forced to try their luck and risk their lives on inaccessible paths, relying on traffickers and constantly trying to escape from the border guards.