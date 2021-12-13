The shortest day is not today but the 21st, it will come with winter – Space & Astronomy

December 13th is traditionally considered the shortest day of the year, but this is not the case: we will have to wait until December 21st to see the hours of darkness prevail over those of light and this will coincide with the solstice that marks the arrival of the winter. On the other hand, tonight it is worth raising your eyes to the sky to admire the swarm of shooting stars of the Geminids, as numerous and spectacular as the Perseids in summer.

“The period in which the sun sets first occurs near 13 December – observes the Italian Amateur Astronomers Union (UaiI – and for the first two weeks of December the sunset time remains almost constant, between 4.40 and 4.41 pm “The shortest day of the year” actually coincides with the day of the solstice and the beginning of winter, which this year falls on December 21 “, observe the amateurs of the UAI.

Thanks to the long hours of darkness, December is one of the best months to observe shooting stars, as long as you reach areas far from the lights of the cities: it is worth doing so in order not to miss the spectacle of the Geminids, “comparable in quantity and brilliance of the stars. falling to that of the Perseids of August “, say the amateurs. The Geminids, they continue, are generally particularly evident between 10 and 15 December and the night between 13 and 14 is among the best to observe them. “The most recent studies – say the Uai amateurs again – have found that this swarm seems to show a maximum sustained activity for several hours with two increases in frequency, the first more consistent with meteors of weak luminosity and the second subsequent less conspicuous with brightest meteors “.