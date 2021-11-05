The shots are by the American artist Sandro Miller. The face is that of rubber and with the great chameleonic qualities of the actor John Malkovich, a personal friend of Miller and an accomplice of this great artistic project which wants to be a tribute to 34 masters of photography, from Diane Arbus to Albert watson, from Bill Brandt to Annie Leibovitz, from Richard Avedon to Robert Mapllethorpe.

The interesting exhibition Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich opens today at the Stelline Foundation in Corso Magenta 61. Homage to Photographic Masters: the actor’s face declined in 61 portraits that reproduce as many iconic images from the history of photography. With a skilful work of lights and make-up, in each shot Malkovich becomes another person, indifferently man or woman, elderly or child, with his mimetic ability to be sensual or enigmatic, gloomy or joyful. Thus the actor turns from time to time into Marilyn Monroe, Salvador Dal, Mick Jagger, Muhammad Ali, Meryl Streep, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Andy Warhol, Albert Einstein, Ernest Hemingway and many other characters.

Stelline Foundation, until 6 February. From Tuesday to Sunday at 10-20. Tickets: full 10 euros, reduced 8

