News

The shots are by the American artist Sandro Miller. The face is that

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

The shots are by the American artist Sandro Miller. The face is that of rubber and with the great chameleonic qualities of the actor John Malkovich, a personal friend of Miller and an accomplice of this great artistic project which wants to be a tribute to 34 masters of photography, from Diane Arbus to Albert watson, from Bill Brandt to Annie Leibovitz, from Richard Avedon to Robert Mapllethorpe.
The interesting exhibition Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich opens today at the Stelline Foundation in Corso Magenta 61. Homage to Photographic Masters: the actor’s face declined in 61 portraits that reproduce as many iconic images from the history of photography. With a skilful work of lights and make-up, in each shot Malkovich becomes another person, indifferently man or woman, elderly or child, with his mimetic ability to be sensual or enigmatic, gloomy or joyful. Thus the actor turns from time to time into Marilyn Monroe, Salvador Dal, Mick Jagger, Muhammad Ali, Meryl Streep, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Andy Warhol, Albert Einstein, Ernest Hemingway and many other characters.
Stelline Foundation, until 6 February. From Tuesday to Sunday at 10-20. Tickets: full 10 euros, reduced 8

Last updated: Friday 5 November 2021, 05:01

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Jai Courtney alongside Chris Pratt in the Amazon series

September 8, 2021

unveiled the cast of the reboot. Here’s who will be in Will Smith’s place

September 14, 2021

Met Gala 2021, Megan Fox leaves everyone speechless with her Dundas dress (PHOTO)

September 14, 2021

Ariana Grande will be coach in the 21st season of The Voice USA : Revenews

July 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button