The show by Ibrahimovic da Fazio bewitches everyone, fans in a frenzy

His “belly” laughs, his jokes, his anecdotes: the intervention of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Fabio’s broadcast was a real show Fazio “Che tempo che fa” on Rai3. The bomber presented his new book “Adrenalina”, of which some tasty previews have already been circulated, but above all he was full of sympathy, telling himself with simplicity and humanity. So far the sometimes opinionated and arrogant Ibra that you see on the pitch: even more than in the last Sanremo the Swede was highly appreciated for his stories and his jokes, bewitching the audience at home, even the non-Rossoneri.

Ibrahimovic conquers everyone on TV, social unleashed

What you read on social media after Ibra’s TV show is a chorus of praise: “You can say anything to Ibrahimovic, except that he’s not a real character. In addition to being a great player “or even:” Champion … We deserve a trophy. Shut up all the AC Milan fans who say that you are old you are the GOD “, or:” Regardless of everything, the character Zlatan Ibrahimović, even before the player, will remain an unforgettable pillar of this sporting era. Deep admiration that for how he has always managed to keep the private sphere separate from the professional one “.

The Milan fans are asking for the renewal of the contract

Reactions floundered: “Simply the best football character of the last decade (… and maybe even more)

on the pitch he is more than unpleasant … but he is a born showman “or even:” He has (re) changed our lives. And the beauty is that we have to thank a 0-5 defeat … “, or:” Certain behaviors on the pitch are very questionable, but as a player I can’t tell him anything. I can’t forget what he did for Inter as well ”. Finally, many have embraced the request made by Ibra, to want to stay alive at the Milan: “And renew this contract for him”.

SPORTEVAI