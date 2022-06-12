The show of support that Antonella Roccuzzo gave the Colombian in the midst of the controversy with her ex-husband

Among all the scandal caused by the friction and estrangement between the couple, other negative events were added that considerably affected the singer songs like “I congratulate you”.

The controversial love break between the Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué has become one of the most prominent in the world of entertainment and entertainment .

One of them was the fact that his father, William Mebarak Chadid, would have been hospitalized for a trauma problem.

Given this, the Colombian singer He has published a moving video on his social networks where he is seen with his father, holding up posters so that he can read them.

“With my dad discharged, already at home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after the trauma. Thank you all for covering us with your immense love, “Shakira wrote in her publication.

Given this, thousands of his followers expressed words of support, wishing a speedy recovery of the singer’s father and that he manages to overcome the bad moment he is going through.

Among all the people who wrote encouraging messages there was a person who caught everyone’s attentionsince Antonella Roccuzzo, wife of soccer player Lionel Messi gave her show of support in the publication.

The Roccuzzo reaction It was a series of hearts as a sign of support and affection for Shakira. This provoked more than a thousand comments speaking both positively and negatively of action on social networks.

It must be remembered that the two women they know each other because both Lionel Messi and Gerard Piqué were together at FC Barcelona for many yearsreaching to consolidate their friendship both on and off the court.