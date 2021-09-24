the show with the stars in lingerie I iODonna

Lwait is over, the event show Rihanna Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Forty minutes of show with many stars strictly in lingerie. As usual, among the supermodels there are also many characters of the international show biz (of yesterday and today).

Rihanna Savage x Fenty Vol. 3, lingerie as a world event

For years now Rihanna Savage x Fenty is the sexiest and most awaited lingerie show thanks to the ever-rich participation of singers, actresses and models online. From today, chapter number 3 of the saga (also nominated for an Emmy) is available on Amazon’s Prime Video platform. A real movie about 40 minutes long to be enjoyed between hip hop songs, modern dance performances and lace 4.0 looks.

All the stars present at the event

Wrapped in breathtaking suits in an atmosphere halfway between bondage and romance, the stars parade for Rihanna in time to the music surrounded by clouds of styled dancers street style. The show starts right away with a super ace: Cindy Crawford that rises languid and sinuous in a futuristic elevator. After her they will also enter the scene Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid And Behati Prisloo, and then Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon with a suit in petrol green latex embellished with showy Plexiglas jewels such as sandals.

But already from the photocall of the event it was clear the caliber of personalities borrowed in alternative fields to fashion. Starting with singers like Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA (on the show in fluo yellow transparent lace suit with reflective boots), Erykah Badu and Ricky Martin (on stage in dressing gown and combat boots). Without forgetting the excellent names of the show biz da Joan Smalls to Vanessa Hudgens, as far as Sabrina Carpenter And Soo Joo Park.

The last scene is obviously all for her, Rihanna. That comes on top of the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites Los Angeles with a super-delicate see-through lace over-the-knee slip dress guêpière and sheer stockings. As accessories maxi rings, bracelets and necklaces in rhinestones and black plexiglas, in pendant with i glam gladiator sandals / jewel.

