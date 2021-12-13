the showgirl talks about the model’s comment

Alba Parietti has recently crossed the threshold of 60 years, but for many she remains the showgirl known years ago on TV and appreciated for her talent and charisma. Over the years, many have appreciated its beauty and internationally known voices have also spoken about it. Among these there is also the model Naomi Campbell, who judged it as there most beautiful Italian woman.

Alba Parietti tells and talks about sex appeal “innate”

Alba Parietti is one of the actresses, presenters and showgirls most famous in Italy.

The diva turned 60 on July 2, but seems to have got stuck in the body of a 30-year-old. With the same toned silhouette and the same face with which she made herself known on the small screen, 40 years later she always appears in dazzling shape. To the microphones de The lunatics to Radio 2, the actress tells the background of his woman’s life seductive. It is the interviewers who break the ice first: “Alba, but you always realized you were one sexy bomb? That is, at 20 you didn’t realize it? ” The question seems to catch the actress off guardand: “No, you understand later – answers between laughter, then concludes – sex appeal I had it as innate “

Alba Parietti, Naomi Campbell on her:“The most beautiful Italian“

The beauty of Alba Parietti does not seem to have gone unnoticed by anyone.

In fact, its charm seems to have even caught the interest of the famous American model Naomi Campbell, which would have defined the actress as: “The most beautiful Italian I’ve ever seen in my life “. It is Alba herself who reports it. Also on another occasion, during a party full of internationally renowned actors and directors, the showgirl would have been al center of everyone’s attention.

“All eyes, from Sean Penn’s to Jack Nicholson and Mel Gibson’s … were on me”, in fact, comments today.

Alba Parietti, winter for work, spring for love: “I’m seasonal”

From her stories it seems that Alba Parietti has stolen many hearts Her experiences with men are all enclosed in the pages of her book The daffodil hunter. On the phone with The lunatics, the actress explains how many times she happened to run into men narcissists: “You can write as many texts on male narcissism as you want, then in reality when you run into it you always have the illusion […] the narcissus part comes out later “.

For now, however, all the attention of the diva is aimed at work and there would be space for love. “When I work, I don’t need anything else because I’m totally committed “ lets know. But when the summer arrives and work commitments begin to decline, some man would always break into his heart: “I’m seasonal. In the winter, I have little time for love […] then towards May / June, the TV interrupts the programs and someone always gets in there “

All the loves of Alba Parietti: from ex-husband Franco Oppini to Cristiano De André

Returned from Such and Which Show, Alba Parietti amazed everyone with her performances, showing a background as a singer which he had put aside for so many years.

In the distant 80s, in fact, she would have had a brief experience in the world of music before making her debut as a presenter and showgirl. His love life instead it was quite eventful: her first important love story dates back to 1981. In that year she got married with the comedian Franco Oppini. A year later, they give birth to theirs only child, Francesco Maria Oppini, who is now 39 years old.

After 10 years of love, the couple separates and, in the same period, the showgirl meets the philosopher Stefano Bonaga. The liaison between the two will be one of the reasons that will push the actress to officially divorce her ex-husband in 1997. Although short-lived, the one with Bonaga would have been one of the most exciting relationships, so much so that the actress defined it “The most important man in my life”. Then in 1996, due to a brief flirtation between the diva and Christopher Lambert, definitely break. She leaves and resumes several times with the prince Giuseppe Lanza of Scalea while from 2010 to 2014 she was engaged to Cristiano De André, son of the well-known singer-songwriter Fabrizio De André.