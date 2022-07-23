The sick obsession with wellness

At a conference on well-being in which all the speakers pondered the benefits of well-being «how well you are when you are well», one of the attendees stood up, asked to speak and commented: «What an unhealthy obsession with well-being! It is the obsession of the typical bourgeois who only looks at his navel.» and continued saying: «I have no problem with my discomfort, if I feel bad because a friend has been beaten, I like my discomfort, I am very comfortable with my anger, my discomfort talking about concern for my friend. I don’t want my discomfort to change, I want to help my friend.” The silence became eloquent and my admiration great.

The desirable of well-being is not being denied, but rather that this has to be the objective of our actions. Doing things with the goal of being well is what leads to an unhealthy situation. An I folded in on itself. It would seem that if you’re okay, the world is okay, and if you’re not, I don’t care, because I’m okay. As in the movie Matrix, who betrayed his family for enjoying a fake steak, but happy in his brain comments: “ignorance is happiness.” He has confused happiness with well-being and the search for well-being entails paying the tribute of ignorance and living in the Matrix. Today they much prefer the Matrix to reality.

The search for well-being stops us. He puts on a like who has a hard time, but no more is done, so as not to compromise their own well-being.

In a school, whose name I don’t want to remember, the teacher worked on the self-esteem of her primary school students by putting a student up on a chair every day and asking the others to give her beautiful phrases: “you’re fantastic” “pretty”. Every day a child stopped by to receive his dose of social gratification. Making you addicted to social reward without knowing it (I hope so, it was out of ignorance). Leaving aside that this teacher does not know what self-esteem is, it is one more case of that search for well-being that, as she said, reveals a focus on the self and a self reduced to affectivity. An anthropology where the self constitutes itself in whatever it wants through the domain of the external and the internal.

That is, the frantic search for well-being reveals this anthropology. Will an adult come out of it who seeks to create a better society? How many religious colleges make a fool of themselves by assuming well-being as their goal! And, for example, they say to high school students «choose a career in which you are comfortable» and then they propose a vocational sense of life.

The search for well-being in a world in which we live is a real insult to so many people who need to find a life with meaning and an existential suicide for those who seek said well-being. Let us imagine that a father goes to sleep full of discomfort because he sees that he is not giving enough food to his children. Thanks to his discomfort the next day he will look for a way to make up for the poor diet. How good it is to go to bed worried! Surely this exclamation is not well seen by many readers. Surely those readers need to qualify my statements by saying that it is better to rest well that night so that, the next day, they can search harder for a solution. I would reply: OK, I accept the nuance. But, in what society do we live in which it is necessary to qualify this and it is not necessary to qualify the prevailing discourse on well-being?

If someone wants to be an educator, prepare to sleep badly. If you don’t want to sleep badly, you’d better find another job out of respect for children.

People don’t need to be well, what they need is to live a meaningful life. Be good or bad that is what it has to be. That well-being is desirable (and I affirm that it is) does not mean that it has to be sought after.

That teacher ignorant of what self-esteem means could learn that self-esteem results when a person discovers that his life is significant for the lives of others. Self-esteem, like all educational and growth terms, is all relational, not individual. They do not speak of the self without more, but of the experience of the self in community.

The search for meaning is a good search. But, the human being does not find any challenge worthy of the human being that is not another person. Responding to the presence of the other is where you find meaning in your own life. That is why the search for well-being is an existential suicide.

Let’s imagine that you arrived at the wellness paradise. Congratulations. But is your life meaningful to someone? Without such significance, well-being becomes a prison that makes it impossible to go out to the other, when the encounter with the other is where the meaning of our life lies.

Let well-being happen as a gift and work for a meaningful life. Otherwise ridicule will be assured. Interpreting Maslow as that man is built from below, first his needs and then the rest, is to make a fool of himself. How many psychologists make a fool of themselves by proposing: “first take care of yourself and then we’ll see your relationships”. The human being is built from above and that above is always before another. When the experience of meaning falls, the human being animalizes and focuses on himself (the lower level of Maslow).

People do not need to be well, but that their life has meaning and, if it has meaning, they will be well, whether they like or dislike the current situation. Without this horizon he makes a fool of himself.