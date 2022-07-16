The side effects of diazepam, one of the most consumed anxiolytics

Benzodiazepines could cause cases of dependence and some associated symptoms.

known as diazepamis one of the most administered medications to treat anxiety conditions and states, in patients both admitted and discharged, it is part of the benzodiazepinesand that they are normally recognized as anxiolytics.

One of the particularities of this medication is its effectiveness in dealing with muscle spasms; This drug, like all drugs, can present side effects to your administration.

You must be very careful with this type of medication, because being a psychotropic drug, it could generate a risk of potential abuse or generate dependency, all side effects They vary according to their severity, so it is vital to know the adverse effects they present.

According to the medical literature, consulted by specialists worldwide, it is explained that a large part of the side effects The most common arise early in treatment.

At this stage, the patient might experience:

The continued use of the drug can cause dependence in the patient, associated with the appearance of symptoms at the end of the administration called withdrawal phenomena. It should be noted that this dependency is not exclusively ‘physical’, but can also be psychological, to which cases of abuse of this drug have been reported.

Some patients occasionally have effects such as:

Gastrointestinal disorders;

libido disturbances;

rashes;

amnesia usually associated with inappropriate behaviors;

depressive symptoms -unmasking of pre-existing disorder-;

Paradoxical reactions:

On the other hand, there are a number of groups in which benzodiazepines they should be avoided or at most used with extreme precautions, but it should always be borne in mind that if any of these reactions appear, treatment must be interrupted and a professional should be consulted.

Likewise, they will not be indicated in patients with severe hepatic insufficiency (in whom there is an associated risk of encephalopathy); as first-line treatment of psychotic illnesses; As the only treatment in patients with anxiety associated with depression, since it increases the risk of suicide and should be used with extreme caution in children and adolescents, they could increase the risk of suicide, or patients with a history of addiction to alcohol or other drugs.

