The siege of Omicron, half of Europe towards the lockdown

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Shoppers, some wearing face coverings to combat the spread of Covid-19, walk past stalls at a Christmas market in central London on December 18, 2021. – The British government on Friday reported 93,045 new coronavirus cases, a third consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron variant fuels a surge in infections across the country. Britain is currently rolling out a mass booster drive in order to vaccinate as many people as possible before the end of the year. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN / AFP via Getty Images)

The siege of Omicron continues to worry health systems around the world. The new alarm launched today by the World Health Organization leaves no room for doubt: the new variant of the coronavirus has now been reported in about 90 countries, and the number of cases doubles in 1.5-3 days in the areas where there is it is local transmission of the virus. If the data on clinical severity “are still limited”, the WHO invites us not to underestimate the consequences on hospitals of an exponential increase in infections: “hospitalizations in the United Kingdom and South Africa continue to increase and, given the number of cases in rapidly increasing, it is possible that many health systems will be quickly overwhelmed ”.

The alert is particularly high in the United Kingdom, where the Plan B approved by Boris Johnson in the middle of the week already seems old. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 10,059 cases of the new variant, three times more than yesterday: the total number of infections ascertained by Omicron thus reached 24,960.

According to the British media, Johnson was presented with a series of options, foreseen in the so-called Plan C, ranging from a series of “moderate guidelines” to “push” people to follow the rules, up to a two-week lockdown. after Christmas. The experts of the Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) are asking for more restrictive measures, according to which the country risks 3,000 hospitalizations a day: “if the goal is to reduce the levels of contagion in the population and prevent hospitalizations from reaching these levels, it is necessary to implement more stringent measures as soon as possible ”, reads a document viewed by the BBC. Anticipating some measures of Plan C – the experts write – “could substantially reduce the peak of hospital admissions and infections […]. Timing is crucial […]. Delaying the introduction until 2022 would significantly reduce the effectiveness of these interventions and make it less likely that they prevent significant pressure on health and care systems ”, the document also specifies.

L’Holland plans to tighten anti-contagion measures around Christmas by closing everything but essential stores. According to local media reports, the national epidemic management team has recommended “strict measures” to the government to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, with the closure of restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters and non-essential shops. The announcement was made tonight by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge: lockdown starting from Sunday at 5 and until January 14.

The alert level is also high in France, where Prime Minister Jean Castex said Omicron is “spreading at the speed of light” in Europe and will likely become dominant in France by early next year. The government has asked mayors to cancel concerts and fireworks shows scheduled for New Year’s Eve, Paris has already announced the cancellation of events on the Champs-Elysee. Urgent grounds requirement re-established for travel to and from the UK. But that’s not all: “In the face of an acceleration of the epidemic and the risks associated with festive activities at the end of the year, significant restraint measures could be taken on the occasion of the party, both in the form of limitations on collective activities and curfews, with the possibility of territorial differentiation ”, reads a note published today by the Health Defense Council. For Christmas, the council recommends passing it “to a limited number of people, first carrying out a test and making sure the older ones have received the third dose of the vaccine.”

In Germany it is the health ministers of the Länder who are asking for stricter rules for travelers entering the country. The measures, ministers say in an early resolution by the Dpa agency, will have to be applied to travelers from countries affected by the Omicron variant. “Making entrances safer helps prevent the rapid spread of the Omicron variant,” Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told Dpa. “We can’t stop its spread, just slow it down. The longer it takes Omicron to spread to Germany, the better it will be, ”he added. Specifically, all travelers over the age of 6 who have been in the last 10 days in a country where the Omicron variant has been detected, will be required to have a negative molecular test. The antigen test will no longer be sufficient.

Me too’Italy prepares for the possibility of introducing new measures for the holidays: on Thursday 23 December at Palazzo Chigi there will be a meeting of the control room on Covid-19 chaired by Prime Minister Mario Draghi. On the government table there are the hypotheses of the obligation of outdoor masks and the possibility of the super green pass everywhere. In any case, the executive aims to focus above all on the need for virtuous behavior on the part of citizens and to re-launch invitations to be vaccinated.

Already from Monday the Regions in the yellow zone will double: in Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Bolzano will be added Liguria, Marche, Veneto and Trento, which exceed the alert threshold of the parameters indicated for the transition to yellow, which will concern 12 million from 20 December people. Immediately after Christmas, from the 27th, Lombardy, Lazio and Emilia Romagna could also end up in the same risk range. All regions that could turn orange by the end of the year.

But to raise the defenses, in the face of the “Omicron tide”, are many countries, from Europe to North America. In Austria from Monday only those who have already received the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine will be able to enter freely. For those who have not yet undergone the booster, a negative swab is required, while the unvaccinated will have to undergo ten days of quarantine.

In Swiss, again from Monday, only vaccinated or cured people will be able to access restaurants, cultural sites and sports and recreational facilities, as well as indoor events. In Ireland, starting tomorrow and until the end of January, bars, pubs and restaurants will close at 8pm Denmark has decided to close theaters, cinemas and concert halls for a month, along with amusement parks and museums.

In Canada, in Quebec, the authorities have asked to limit the number of guests to Christmas dinners to ten; secondary schools and universities will resume distance learning for at least one week once the holiday period has ended. From Monday, shops, bars, restaurants and theaters as well as gyms will have to reduce their reception capacity by 50%. In South Korea Mandatory closing times have been restored for cafes, restaurants, cinemas and other public places, while private meetings must be limited to four people.

In the United States an appeals court has given a favorable opinion on President Joe Biden’s willingness to request mandatory vaccination from major private sector companies, effectively nullifying a previous verdict by a federal judge who had suspended the presidential directive. “We are on the eve of a viral storm, in the next 3-8 weeks we will see millions of Americans infected with the virus, we are in the situation of a potential storm,” Michael Osterholm, director of the Research and Treatment Center for Infectious Diseases, told CNN. University of Minnesota. American healthcare is in danger of being severely tested. For Andy Slavitt, President Biden’s advisor on the pandemic, despite the fact that today there are tools to combat Covid that did not exist last winter, “a very hard January” awaits America. As in a film already seen, the cancellations of Broadway shows are multiplying: too many positives among the actors and the staff. The lights out again in the heart of Manhattan are the trailer for a change of year that the whole world hoped was different.