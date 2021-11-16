The siege of the scorpions: 500 in the hospital

In southern Egypt, exactly in Aswan (Nile valley), about 500 people were hospitalized due to the stings of scorpions after thunderstorms, downpours and hailstorms very rare for the notoriously desert area that forced the creatures to come out of their hiding places to take refuge inside the houses.

All discharged after the antidote

The quite unbelievable story was reported by the local media: last weekend, the province of Aswan was hit by severe bad weather which caused three people to die. Instead, to all those who have undergone the sting of the scorpions, were given anti-venom doses and subsequently discharged. As reported by the The Guardian, Acting Health Minister Khalid Abdel-Ghafar confirmed in a statement that no deaths from scorpion stings have been reported. Many doctors have been recalled from annual leave that falls during this period and hospitals have been placed on maximum alert.

What are the symptoms

The Ministry of Health reassured the public that they had enough anti-poison doses, over three thousand in Aswan alone, so much so that extra doses were sent to nearby mountainous and desert areas. People affected by the scorpion stings said they felt severe pain, fever, sweating, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle tremors, and twitching in the head.

What is androctonus

“Androctonus crassicauda”, the type of scorpion that has invaded homes and stung people, translated from Greek means “killer of men” and belongs to the “crassicauda” species, that is, with a fat tail. They are considered among the most dangerous scorpions in the world, with a highly toxic venom that could kill an adult within an hour of being stung, so much so that there are numerous deaths every year around the world. Fortunately, on this occasion, thanks to the timeliness of the interventions, more serious situations than hospitalizations were avoided. this scorpion is 8-10 cm (3-4 inches) long and relies on vibrations and sounds to locate its prey as it has poor eyesight, hearing and smell. Its natural habitat is located in North Africa and the Middle East.

Bad weather photos and footage circulated on social media show flooded streets and homes as well as damaged vehicles and farms. School classes have been suspended and power outages have been reported across the region. Even maritime traffic on the Nile was suspended and roads closed during the storms on Friday. Only last weekend did the situation slowly return to normal.