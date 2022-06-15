The Sienna Miller drama: “Anatomy of a scandal looks like…”

anatomy of a scandal became one of the most viewed productions on the Netflix platform in recent weeks. The miniseries features performances by Sienna Millerand repositions her with this success in the focus of all the flashes.

The story is based on the life of Sophie, played by the aforementioned actress, who discovers that her husband, James, an important politician, is the protagonist of a great infidelity scandal. All a drama that will get worse as the chapters progress.

The truth is Sienna Miller she initially wanted to turn down the role of Sophie due to the strong similarities between the character and her personal life. The actress herself found her partner, a famous actor, being unfaithful.

In 2004 the blonde meets Jude Law on the set of the famous movie Alfie. The love between them was at first sight and they quickly started a love affair. Within a few months they were engaged. They were without a doubt the couple of the moment.

However, in 2005 and six months after proposing to her, the actor confesses that he was having an affair with the nanny of the three children he had from his previous marriage to Sadie Frost.

At the time Sienna Miller was starring in London in Shakespeare’s play, As You Like It, so some time later and in dialogue with The Daily Beast he revealed: “With that level of public anguish, having to get out of bed and stand in front of 800 people every night, that’s the last thing you want to do.”

All this means a parallelism for the actress in the series, since the situation is repeated and that made her hesitate to accept this great challenge. Fortunately, she was encouraged to face the memories of the past and anatomy of a scandal It repositioned her as one of the actresses of the moment, which allows her to get away from the secondary roles that she had been obtaining in recent times.

“I have a kind of muscle memory about a lot of his experiences. So she was pretty open,” he said. Miller about what it meant to accept the role of Sophie.