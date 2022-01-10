The signal from Great Britain: Omicron’s descent

Great news comes from United Kingdom, Including London: for the fifth consecutive day there was a decline in infections from Omicron after the peak of 200,000 cases recorded on Tuesday 4 January.

The descent begins

The new cases of January 9 are 141,472, five thousand fewer than the previous day as indicated by the London Health Bulletin. The best figure concerns deaths, which dropped to 97 from 313 the previous day. In short, already two clues that begin to build the first evidence of how the Omicron variant is highly transmissive but less dangerous than the others and with the wave that could come to an end. As reported by the media, then, in a week there was a drop in positivity of 18.5%, the most comforting figure from November to today.

Declining hospitalizations

In the capital, hospitalizations are also down: as reported Republic, hospitalizations go down in London, one of the most no vax cities in England. Until mid-December they were up by 60% on the previous week, from the end of 2021 there was the long-awaited reversal of the trend. Other areas of England, however, are seeing an increase in hospitalizations as Omicron is hitting elsewhere, especially many out-of-court doctors in quarantine and some hospitals with a shortage of staff. Vaccines, as we know, are helping to save thousands of lives thanks above all to the booster dose, as stated by the Minister of Health, Sajid Javid. “ With third doses of the vaccine, there is a 90% less chance of going to the hospital than Delta “.

“Schools will remain open”

Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi said what the UK will be like “ the first of the most industrialized countries to show the world how to go from pandemic to endemic “. The much discussed schools will remain open” no doubt and the antigen tests will remain free for all “Speaking of boosters, the latest study states that the third dose is up to 90% effective against hospitalizations of over 65s even after three months. 61.7% of people vaccinated with the booster are already in the UK.

The risk for the weakest