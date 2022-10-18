The signing of Lionel Messi at PSG in front of European justice

During the hearing on Tuesday morning, Me Branco denounced a ” creeping financialization » of football and a control of the governance of sport ” left to UEFA”, a private law body based in Switzerland. Bruno Stromsky, from the Commission’s legal service, dismissed these arguments. ” The disparities of which the applicants complain do not fall within the scope of State aid”, said this jurist. He pointed out that there was no “no judicial review” no possible appeal by an individual against the decision of the European executive not to investigate. The decision of the General Court of the EU is not expected for several months.