The signing of Lionel Messi at PSG in front of European justice
A socio and French supporters of FC Barcelona challenged Tuesday before the justice of the European Union the legality of the signing at PSG of Lionel Messi, and claimed “their capacity to weigh” in football governance. At the heart of the dispute: the transfer in August 2021 of the Argentine star to the Parisian club, property of a Qatari investment fund, on the basis of a judged application “heterogeneous” UEFA rules.
The plaintiffs, defended by the Franco-Spanish lawyer Juan Branco, believe that the PSG could only finalize this arrival thanks to the postponement in France (to May 2023) of the application of the rules of financial fair play. from UEFA, which in their view amounts to state aid. These same rules that already applied in Spain, they argued, ” forced FC Barcelona to part ways with Messi”effectively creating a distortion of competition from which PSG benefited”.
“The disparities complained of by the applicants do not fall within the scope of State aid”
Guardian of competition in the EU, the European Commission was supposed to investigate this alleged state aid, according to Me Branco. But faced with his refusal, the complainants – Penya Barça Lyon and an anonymous sociologist – turned to the Court of the European Union based in Luxembourg.
During the hearing on Tuesday morning, Me Branco denounced a ” creeping financialization » of football and a control of the governance of sport ” left to UEFA”, a private law body based in Switzerland. Bruno Stromsky, from the Commission’s legal service, dismissed these arguments. ” The disparities of which the applicants complain do not fall within the scope of State aid”, said this jurist. He pointed out that there was no “no judicial review” no possible appeal by an individual against the decision of the European executive not to investigate. The decision of the General Court of the EU is not expected for several months.