the signs not to be underestimated

When faced with the following signs, it would be best to contact your primary care physician: Arthritis may be degenerating.

L’rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic systemic inflammatory disease that mainly affects people over 50. Basically it is a disease that attacks the joints – more or less large – and which consequently causes a real impediment to movements.

Since it is an inflammation, today it is treated through the intake of immunosuppressants or cortisone – drugs capable of relieving pain and relieving inflammation due to the disease. In any case, there are unmistakable symptoms that demonstrate their presence, so – if they should arise – it would be better contact your GP immediately. At that point, the diagnosis it can be confirmed by MOC, or joint ultrasound, radiography, and MRI. Let’s now see the symptoms to keep under control.

Rheumatoid arthritis: the unmistakable symptoms

When our body begins to feel discomfort, it is necessary to analyze its origins and causes. Exist more subtle symptoms which are generally associated with tiredness, exhaustion and stress – but which on the contrary could actually have a pathological origin.

With regard to rheumatoid arthritis, as we have emphasized previously, we are basically referring to an inflammation of the joints, for which one of the first symptoms is consequently summarized in pain in relation to the arms, hands and legs. It can be followed by a real one difficulty moving, redness of the skin near the inflamed limb, muscle weakness and atrophy and finally swelling. Furthermore – in the most serious and evident cases – they can form real ones rheumatoid nodulesdetails clearly visible to the naked eye.

In short, when we pass the 50-year threshold, it is necessary intensify medical checks, without diminishing any symptoms present in the body. Every pathology and disease is more likely to be eradicated – or at least countered – if diagnosed in time. In relation to rheumatoid arthritis for example, starting the right therapy right away could avoid the risk of a real motor impediment. Consequently, if you notice the presence of the symptoms listed above, contact your doctor immediately, in order to carry out further investigations and thus establish a diagnosis and therapy.