The signs of tension that the royal family cannot hide in the emotional procession of Elizabeth II

Cannon salutes, the tolling of Big Ben, a military band playing funeral marches, tears, pain, applause. And the feeling of living a historical moment, unique and necessary for the nation.

It was what was experienced today in London when, in a shocking first great ceremonial event for the death of Elizabeth II, the coffin with the remains of the lamented monarch starred in an impressive procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. There, in one of the largest and most historic halls in the nation, Westminster Hall, a funeral chapel was installed through which at least 400,000 people are expected to pass for four and a half days, until the state funeral on Monday. next, which will bring together the greats of the planet.

William and Harry, the sons of Charles III and his first wife, Diana Spencer, were reunited for this impeccable ceremony, marked by great pomp, tradition, bands of royal guards dressed in their classic uniforms with the bearskin cap and much patriotic pride, but also a deep sadness. The feeling that nothing will be like before.

The queen – who died at the age of 96 last Thursday, after 70 years on the throne – was a symbol of unity not only for the subjects – who, excited, filled the procession area with flags and flowers. She was also a symbol of unity, a column, a pillar, for the busy royal family.

The scandals, fights, estrangements and problems of the last decades of the Windsors – of which no one dares to speak in this moment of national mourning – were clearly reflected in the procession. Just looking at the outfits of the main protagonists of the ceremony, the four children and grandchildren of the queen, who were walking slowly, with sad faces, obviously moved, behind the coffin of a beloved and revered queen, the “stains” of the family.

Charles III, his sister Anne, his brother Edward and his eldest son William, the new Prince of Wales, wore full military uniform. Harry, who abandoned his royal duties in March 2020 and went to live in the United States with his criticized wife Meghan – who went out to air things that were too intimate, in a “Megxit” that nobody forgives here – was dressed in the so-called “ morning suit”. A true reflection that he is no longer part of The Firm, the company, they prevented him from putting on his military uniform, although he was able to wear military medals, some won in Afghanistan.

Princes Harry and Andrew. (Ben Stansal)

The same thing happened with his uncle Andrew, who was booed two days ago in the procession that took place in Edinburgh, ousted by the scandal of abuse of a minor related to the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who wore a check coat, also adorned with medals, one for his participation in the Falklands War.

On a day luckily without rain and some sun, on the painful mile-long walk, the silence was broken by a military band, the cannon salute fired by royal troops from Hyde Park, the deadly tolling of the famous Big Ben, one of the symbols of the city, recently restored and the helicopters that fluttered in the sky.

Although the British tend to be hyper reserved, contained, among the crowd that had waited hours, even overnight in the rain, to have a good place behind the fences that marked the course, the feeling was that everyone wanted to let off steam. And no one bothered talking to reporters. Moreover, many seemed to be waiting for one to ask a question so that they could “vomit” their orphaned feelings. To be able to tell about that time they had been able to greet Elizabeth up close, talk about how much they loved her and how much she had meant to her life.

Thousands of people have descended on the grounds of Buckingham Palace to say goodbye to Elizabeth II. (Dominic Lipinsky)

There were retirees, old people who had arrived in wheelchairs, parents with their children on their backs, mothers with babies, of all races and colors. And they all agreed that they were there, crammed together, on their feet – many wearing Queen’s Platinum Jubilee shirts and national flags – because they felt a deep need to “be together”. Of “living together this moment of loss”.

“I’m a little overwhelmed but it’s very nice to be here. It is history, it will not happen again in my life, ”she told The Nation Jackie, an employee of a hotel in the city of Eastbourne, from where she traveled by train.

“I needed to be here out of respect for the queen, to say thank you, and to be with everyone else.” added his colleague, Joanna, 60. “It’s hard to put it into words because she meant everything to the country and also to the world,” she added, teary-eyed but smiling.

Wrapped in the royal standard –with three golden lions for England, a red lion for Scotland and a red and blue harp for Ireland–, the coffin with the remains of the queen, made of oak and lined with lead, was transported by an ancient carriage drawn by seven black horses of the royal guard.

The crowd raised their arms with their cell phones to photograph his passing and, above all, the imperial crown placed on top, on a violet velvet pillow, next to a simple crown of white flowers.

In an event meticulously prepared for years – the English are masters of such ceremonies – the procession began at exactly 2:22 p.m. local time, as it was scheduled. And punctually the procession left Buckingham Palace, the same from whose balcony Queen Elizabeth, as many of those present remembered, came out to greet the subjects countless times throughout her 70-year reign, the longest in history. .

Those who could not reach the area of ​​Buckingham Palace and the Mall, an avenue decorated for the occasion by dozens of Union Jacks hanging from the masts, could see it on giant screens placed in Hyde Park and other areas of the city.

The memory of Lady Di’s funeral

While the courtship progressed, the older people, as in a deja vu, could not help but evoke the procession that took place in September 1997, after the death of Lady Di in a car accident in Paris, at the age of 36.

then hehe two now estranged and differently dressed brothers, William and Harry, were 15 and 12 years old. That time they also walked in silence, together with their father, but behind the coffin with the remains of their mother, on a different route. From Kensington Palace, his residence at the time, to Westminster Abbey, where there was a simple funeral, not a state one. Only six days had passed since Diana’s death. Harry recently confessed that he would have preferred to avoid that lacerating procession that set him on fire. And that, perhaps, led him to say enough of his royal duties.

Image of Princess Diana’s funeral.

Impossible to know the thoughts that in the 38 minutes that the procession lasted, passed through the heads of Charles III, his brothers and his sons, William and Harry, once again reunited thanks to “granny”.

Anne, who accompanied her mother’s long farewell journey at all times, who died in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, elegant in her military uniform, seemed the most moved.

When the procession – also made up of other family members and staff from the Royal House – passed near the Monument dedicated to the Fallen and before crossing the Arch of the Royal Guards, the crowd erupted in liberating applause.

Meanwhile, in a black Rolls Royce, the Queen Consort, Camilla, and the Princess of Wales, Kate, left Buckingham Palace to join their husbands at the Palace of Westminster, the final destination of the procession.

It ended at 3:03 p.m., three minutes later than planned, amid applause that was louder and less timid than the ones at the beginning. Then, the queen’s coffin was shouldered by eight guards into the historic and magnificent Westminster Hall and placed on a catafalque mounted on a carpeted dais, surrounded by four tall yellow candelabra and a silver cross inscribed in Latin.

In the midst of beautiful songs from the local children’s choir. Waiting for the royal family, evidently devastated by a loss that no one knows what it will mean for the country in the long term, and for the Windsors, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who led a short church service.

then toOn Harry’s side was Meghan Merkel, dressed in stark black and a capelina with lace, –which in the end was taken by the hand of her husband– as well as her sister-in-law Kate, who stood next to the heir to the throne. It was the finishing touch of a unique, impressive, unforgettable ceremony.

By Elisabetta Pique