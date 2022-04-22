the signs on the skin symptoms of the disease

Rheumatoid arthritis manifests itself with very specific symptoms, these can also concern signs on the skin, let’s see what they are.

L’rheumatoid arthritis it is an inflammatory and chronic disease that affects the joints. Women in their 40s and 50s suffer most from it. It is thought that 1% of the total adult population suffers from it, there are no clear genetic links between the sufferer and the children, but those with a history of familiarity are often kept under observation.

The causes of this pathology can be various. There may be environmental factors that cause this disease, but certainly something happens within the immune system by mistake. Antibodies develop, and unfortunately, scientists have not yet discovered a cure for this condition.

In Italy there are over 400,000 people with a certain diagnosis of arthritis, not counting all the people who have it and maybe it has not yet been diagnosed because it is in the early stages. Let’s see what the symptoms of this disease can be and the signs that appear on the skin.

Rheumatoid arthritis: the signs that appear on the skin

Arthritis primarily affects the joints of the hands and feet. The predominant feature is joint stiffness, especially in the morning. Then there is pain in the joints, difficulty in moving them, muscle weakness.

Even through the observation of the skin you can notice some symptoms which, however, do not appear to all people suffering from this disease. However, there may be redness in the skin, a red, hot area above the painful joint. Small rashes with small dots may appear and deformation of the joint may occur.

It is a disease that must be recognized immediately in order to start a series of treatments suitable for the person decided by a rheumatologist. If neglected or untreated, this pathology can worsen quickly, involving other organs of the body as well.

Although there is currently no cure, studies are continuing. There are effective treatments to live with it and natural remedies that can relieve joint pain. Following the specialist’s instructions is very important, as is knowing how to recognize the initial symptoms in order to start an appropriate treatment as soon as possible.