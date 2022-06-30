The signs that point to a reconciliation between William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez

William Levy became well known for the Colombian Netflix series “Café con aroma de mujer”, but his career dates back a few years when he started as a soap opera actor in Miami, working on Venevisión Internacional productions that were originally broadcast in the United States. States of America on the Hispanic network Univision.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez is an American actress, model, and businesswoman of Mexican descent; she known for her participation in soap operas. she met with William Levy in 2002 and from then on they thought about building a family, so in 2006 and after four years of being a couple, Christopher Alexander was born, who is now 16 years old and then in 2010 Kailey Alexandra arrived who is 12 years old.

Throughout these years the couple has had many twists and turns, separations and reunions, it seems that this is one more of their separations and that now they are meeting again. Last January, William Levywas surprised by communicating the end of her relationship with her partner, Elizabeth Gutierreznext to which it has been for almost two decades.

Now it seems that the old saying “Where there was fire, ashes remain” is being fulfilled, since it seems that there is a reconciliation at the door. According to some clues collected by fans of William Levywho in his profile Instagram commented: “Do you know which people are really worth it? The one who apologizes, the one who talks to you if she misses you, the one who talks to you again after arguing because she doesn’t want to be wrong with you. If they have that person. take care of her Because she is not easily found.” Hint that she seems to target her ex Elizabeth Gutierrez.

in another post William Levy it was also expressed in a way that has attracted attention. “Over time I learned that you have to believe in facts, not in words. What great friends can become great strangers. I learned that being in love is the most beautiful of follies”, wrote the actor in his stories of Instagram.

Not only William Levy write memorable phrases that give hints of reconciliation, Elizabeth Gutierrez has also written in his account Instagram, albeit in a different tone: “The words didn’t hurt me. The person who told me, yes.” A few days ago she shared the phrase: “I pray to God to heal whatever hurts.” Could it be that she is thinking of giving herself another chance?