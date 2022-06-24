The silence of Pablo Milanés

what would i fear the political police to fill the Sala Avellaneda with “workers” at the Pablo Milanés concert? The event finally took place, as is known, in the Ciudad Deportiva: this time with enough space for anyone who wanted to listen to the old troubadour.

I have seen Pablo Milanés live many times. I can say that this presentation had a farewell flavor. Not precisely because the goodbye was made manifest by the musician, but because of the environment: because of his old appearance, because of his difficulty moving (they say he uses a wheelchair) and because of the nostalgia that especially dominated the presentation, both on the part of of the singer-songwriter towards his public as well as of the spectators towards him. Many were there “to relive what happened to us,” as a lady next to me said.

The average age of the attendees would be 50 years. Although there were some young people to be seen, the audience was basically made up of people of his age or of the next generation. I think neither millennials Not even those who come after have had Pablo’s songs as the soundtrack of their lives (contrary to what happened in the previous concert by Carlos Varela, who did renew his audience). This would explain the fact that the rebellious impetus was not felt as much in the show, as expected. Also because in truth Pablo’s style changed years ago and went from being an icon of the protest song to limiting himself to singing about his emotions, about love, sadness, melancholy, about loss, the couple, time…

Thanks to the very possible paranoia of a hysterical political police, the expectation was created before the concert that a political reaction would occur in which the author and the public would be complicit, as happened in the Carlos Varela concert. But Pablo Milanés decided to remain silent and the truth is that the lack was not felt. The atmosphere that she conceived for that concert in many ways repudiated politics. she made toSome other allusion to the misfortune of Cubawhich was well received by the public, but a direct statement would have felt like a chord outside of the harmony it created.

He appeared without percussion, accompanied only by piano and cello, he sang his classics that he always repeats with humilitysome new songs that no longer reach the glory of yesteryear, and he sang with a surprisingly preserved voice.

It may give the impression, to the distracted Cubanologists of the world, that by allowing a concert by the troubadour who lately criticizes the Revolution, the State favors its democratic image. Therefore the concert has collaborated with the deception. Given this, we will say that reality is more complex than a political guideline. For my part, I felt no such grievance, but the superiority of the author before the institutions, who have had no choice but to admit it and those who were holding their breath until the last moment in case the icon thought to challenge them.

He didn’t at the time. But we know that his statements have been more than a punctual objection (such as those of Silvio Rodríguez) and rather challenge the essence of the regime. We know of his real frustration. Also from his illness, from his habit of silence and his tiredness.