The Silent Sea, the review of the new Korean Netflix series

If like us you are a lover of Pop Culture, you will have used the holidays you just passed to catch up with video games, comics and TV series. However, the main online streaming services have certainly not stopped releasing new exciting shows and have taken the opportunity to further flesh out their catalog. Netflix in particular he added several new seasons, including the second of The Witcher and of Emily in Paris, the fourth of Cobra Kai and the new Korean drama The Silent Sea. It is not new that the American giant is trying to exploit the wave of success of the Asian country in the rest of the world, producing new shows, but will this k-drama be able to keep up? Let’s find out together!

the silent sea

The Silent Sea, the plot without spoilers

Composed of eight episodes of about an hour each, The Silent Sea takes place in the not too distant future and perhaps not as dystopian as it might seem at first superficial glance. Water is in short supply around the world and drinking water is rationed, thus afflicting the lower and poorer classes and also banning domestic animals such as dogs or cats.

The Korean division of Space and Air Force (SAA) led by director Choi, decides to send a group of people selected under the guidance of the captain Han Yunjae (Gong Yoo) to the Balhae Research Station on the Moon to retrieve a mysterious champion. The doctor Song Ji-an (Bae Doona) accepts the SAA proposal mainly on the grounds that five years earlier on that same base, his sister and another hundred or so people died from a radiation leak. However, the doctor does not seem to be convinced of the few and meager information that the government provides and believes that they are hiding the truth.

After some problems encountered in the landing phase, their rocket crashes on the lunar surface, thus forcing the crew to reach the lunar base on foot. Entering just before they run out of oxygen in their suits, the group begins to notice that all of the station’s systems are functioning smoothly and that there is no dangerous radiation. However, the mystery deepens when they find dead bodies that they appear to have signs of drowning.

Thus begins their search for the mysterious sample, while Dr. Song Ji-an investigates the deaths of her sister and all of her colleagues. Will they be able to complete the mission on time and return home safe and sound?

The Silent Sea: a stellar cast

Written and directed by Choi Hang-yong, The Silent Sea is an adaptation of a 2014 short film by the same director which was called The Sea of ​​Tranquility, like the hemisphere of the satellite which always remains facing the Earth.

Song Jian.Han Yunjae

The sci-fi thriller can boast a large number of actors already known to the general public, also thanks to the recent success of Squid Game. Among them undoubtedly stands out Bae Doona, interpreter of Dr. Song Ji-an, who is also the most famous of all the actors in the cast of The Silent Sea. Bae Doona in fact kicked off her career outside of South Korea, back in 2012 when she played some characters in Cloud Atlas, alongside Tom Hanks, Halle Berry and Hugo Weaving.

He then also participated in Jupiter Ascending in 2015 and in the same year he also took part in Sens8 of the Wachowski sisters, which has enjoyed some success especially in the LGBTQ + community. In The Silent Sea, Bae Doona was also joined by another face known to most for her brief appearance in Squid Game: Gong Yoo.

The actor gained his fame in his homeland thanks to his roles in series such as Coffee Prince of 2007 and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 2016. In the rest of the world, on the other hand, it owes its fame to the film Train to Busan, an action-horror that made its world debut during the Midnight Screening of the Cannes Film Festival of 2016.

the silent sea

Other actors in the cast of The Silent Sea we can also find Heo Sung-Tae (as Section Chief Kim), known in the West for his role in Squid Game, Kim Sun-Young (who plays doctor Hong Ga-Young) very well known in South Korea also thanks to her interpretation in the romantic series Crash Landing on You and finally Lee Joon (in the role of Ryu Tae-Suk) made famous by his musical career in the k-pop band MBLAQ.

About storytelling, rhythm and techniques

An excellent cast that has undoubtedly helped in the making of The Silent Sea, pushing the series to reach even the eyes of Westerners. However, perhaps because of the great expectations on South Korean productions that have been created in recent times, some points of the k-drama seem to be against it.

For example, the narrative rhythm of The Silent Sea mirrors that typical of the Korean series: slow, capable of creating tension and suspense, but at the risk of losing the most accustomed spectators from time to time to a sustained and always pressing pace. This feature, however, allows the director to dwell more on emotions unleashed in the various characters, leaving all the time necessary to understand the reasons for their actions.

Han Yunjae, Gong Soohyuk

Being a series mainly set on the Moon, the crew had to build some parts of the moon base, exploiting green and blue screen where possible. Here perhaps, we find one of the points against The SIlent Sea: just because of its setting with a different gravity than the Earth, some of the movements of the actors seemed a little too cumbersome and forced, resulting not very fluid and natural.

Summing up

Despite these small flaws, The Silent Sea manages to excite and interest the viewer, giving him little crumbs of information here and there to revive the grip and encourage them to continue the vision. And not only that: director Choi Hang-yong also manages to admonish society today on the consumption and waste of natural resources of our planet, almost giving a warning by imagining a dystopian future that could await us.

Ryu Taesuk

So if you are passionate about sci-fi thrillers and want to add another k-drama to your list, you just have to watch The Silent Sea streaming on Netflix.