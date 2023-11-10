The silent treatment of prostate eating disorders in Brazil









Prostate problem is spreading rapidly in men – Photo: Reprodução/Internet

Prostate cancer isn’t the only concern of Blue Christmas campaigns. It is more dedicated to awareness and prevention of other male diseases, such as benign prostatic hyperplasia, commonly known as an enlarged prostate, which causes discomfort and alters men’s quality of life. Is.

According to the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU), approximately 50% of men over the age of 50 have prostate enlargement. According to Carlos Carvalhal, uro-oncologist at the Hospital São Francisco in Providencia de Deus (HSF), the abnormality does not represent a predisposition to the development of cancer.

However, it also causes discomforts like difficulty in urinating, broken or obstructed urination, sensation of incomplete urinary evacuation, pain or burning sensation during urination, urinary infections which can lead to urinary complications and formation of urinary stones.

“These symptoms are common to both enlarged prostate and prostate cancer. “We recommend consulting a specialist for proper evaluation,” says the doctor.

Given that the SBU believes that approximately 30% of men will need to undergo some form of treatment to prevent benign prostatic hyperplasia from taking their lives. The expert says that today he considers a variety of treatments for this problem.

“By 2021, with technological advancements, more and more patients are considering less invasive surgeries using lasers,” he says.

“Practically there will be no face open surgery now. An increasing number of patients are undergoing prostate enucleation with Holmiune laser (HoLEP), a less invasive surgery with faster recovery. This is what makes it the most innovative and modern treatment for prostatic hyperplasia. An easy-to-access technology, but also without coverage agreements. Robotic surgery is also indicated, although it is still out of reach for most patients due to its high cost and not being subject to agreements and health plans”, Carvalhal analyzes.

The urologist explains that, like HoLEP, the enlarged part of the prostate is laser bombarded and the urethra is removed, with no incisions in the patient’s abdomen necessary. “Transurethral prostate resection surgery (TUR) is also widely performed, but in much larger prostates and does not show good results,” he comments.

Among the advantages of HoLEP, Carvalhal explains:

Less chance of bleeding;

a speedy recovery;

Less invasive procedure, without cutting into the patient’s abdomen;

Shorter hospitalization time (usually the patient is discharged within 24 hours);

Long lasting results, as it removes all the enlarged part of the prostate;

It is not necessary for the patient, if necessary, to suspend the intake of anticoagulants.

HSF uro-oncologists list 10 signs that the prostate may not be healthy:

The desire to urinate more often;

Difficulty starting urination;

Inability to hold urine;

Remember to urinate several times during the night (night);

Burning or pain when urinating;

jato franco or intermittent;

Presence of blood in urine or semen;

Dor Ao Ejaculation;

erectile dysfunction;

Cord in the lumbar, lumbar, pelvic, inguinal, scrotal or coxal area.

Experts stress that, if a person exhibits some of these symptoms, it is important to visit a urologist for evaluation and prompt treatment.

