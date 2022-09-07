The silly mistake in episode 3 that no one noticed

the prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ of HBO, ‘House of the Dragon’, had its first big glitch on Sunday night’s (September 4) episode, when hawk-eyed fans spotted a pair of “green fingers” that shouldn’t have made it into the frame.

Episode 3, titled “Second Of His Name,” showed the actor Paddy Considine -who plays the king “Viserys I Targaryen” in the fantasy drama- wearing a glove with several green fingers, according to some photos published on social networks.

“King Viserys” supposedly has a mysterious disease that affects his bones, and was told by doctors in episode 2 that his fingers would likely have to be amputated if the infection spread.

However, the spectators were not supposed to see the green glove, since Considine he was probably wearing it to help the computer-generated effects (CGI) team digitally remove his fingers in post-production editing.

The series slip hbo max reminded of the infamous mistake of the glass of ‘Game of Thrones’, committed during an episode of the eighth season in 2019.

In one of the scenes of ‘GoT’a glass of coffee from the chain starbucks was seen at a table where the star Emilia Clarke (who played “Daenerys Targaryen”) was sitting down.

Although the wandering coffee was digitally erased for later broadcasts, the blunder was made as memorable as the blunder itself. ‘Game of Thrones’ in pop culture.

The fans suggested that the fault lay with Sophie Turner, but later it was clarified that it was her own clarke responsible for the sad incident.

At the time, HBO took advantage of the criticism from fans and handled the situation in an ironic way by tweeting: “News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered herbal tea.”