The similarities and differences between Ana de Armas and Marilyn Monroe

The world is waiting for the premiere of Blondethe new movie Netflix which will hit the small screen on September 23 of this year. Behind her is Andrew Dominik, who directs a story that adapts the novel of the same name written by Carol Oates and stars Anne of Arms.

The film will show us the history of Marilyn Monroefrom the 1950s to the early 1960s. Since the first images came to light, there is no doubt that the Cuban actress looks very identical to the Hollywood star. But what other coincidences exist between them?

Ana de Armas turned into the iconic Marilyn Monroe for Blonde. (Source: Netflix).

Ana de Armas and Marilyn Monroe: similarities and differences

Without a doubt, the main similarity that both have is that they are excellent actresses and great dreamers. Though Anne of Arms He was just succeeding in Hollywood, he showed more than once that he has an exceptional talent to join any project. We have seen her in different productions, which forced her to show us various facets and levels of interpretation.

From a very young age, acting has been part of her life and she always had the dream of becoming a big star. That is why she worked very hard to get opportunities in Spain, the country where she grew up, and later to achieve stardom in Hollywood: the city that opens the doors to world fame. The same thing happened with Marilyn Monroe. Although she was the owner of a unique beauty and had everything in her favor to be a star, the truth is that the film industry was led by men and it was very difficult to enter it if you were a woman.

Therefore, he worked very hard to have a long-term contract. In this way, he landed roles with 20th Century Fox and Columbia Pictures. Before he knew it, he had already become the celebrity he had always longed for.

One difference between the artists is that Ana is Cuban, while Marilyn was born in the United States.. This brought some problems to the new protagonist of Blondeas some critics felt that his accent was not as fluid as they had hoped and his original language could be noticed sneaking in by surprise.

Other similarity they have is that they are both brunettes. We have seen the Cuban-Spanish actress with her natural hair color in almost all the productions she made, while the iconic Hollywood star is remembered for her platinum blonde hair. The truth is that she was not born with that color, but she dyed it. However, said tone is still associated with her and it is impossible to imagine her in any other way.

Finally, both were born with a talent for music. In addition to being two great performers, the stars showed that they can sing and charm the audience with their beautiful voice. Without a doubt, they are more similar than we think.

