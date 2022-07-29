Entertainment

The similarities of Bullet Train with the UCM according to its protagonists

      Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, two of the stars of Bullet Trainhave opined on the similarities and differences of the action movie with the MCU.

      Both actors have participated in the extended universe of Marvel superheroes – in the roles of Phastos in Eternals and Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultronrespectively- and appear as two closely related minions in Bullet Train.

      “They both have their own challenges,” Henry told DigitalSpy about comparisons with Bullet Train and the MCU.

      “In one you can swear and the other you can’t, if you do, it’s just not going to make the cut,” he joked.

      The Atlanta-born movie star added, “I think the development of characters from both worlds is very important. You want to have a connection with these characters that you play and you want people to care about these characters that you play.”

      In Bullet Train, he and Taylor-Johnson play Lemon and Tangerine, two skilled hitmen who ride a train from Tokyo to Kyoto with some not-so-benevolent fellow assassins. Creating a backstory for his two characters, Henry explained, was a “very collaborative” process.

      “I think (director) David Leitch was very open to what we brought to bear on what we thought were the Lemon and Tangerine stories,” he said.

      “They’re called the twins and we really wanted to lean into that, that brotherhood and knowing that it came from a past. The whole backstory helped us a lot,” Taylor-Johnson said, echoing her co-star’s sentiments.

      Although it may be similar to an MCU movie in some ways, Bullet Train It was a unique challenge for its stars: to show off their fighting skills in a definitely cramped and sometimes silent space.

      “You already have a contained space and then you’re fighting between tables and chairs, and then David Leitch says, ‘Actually, you and Brad (Pitt) are in the quiet car and that woman is going to be really mad at you, so you have than kill each other and be quiet,'” Taylor-Johnson said.

      “It adds layers and layers, and that’s the fun of it.”

      Along with Henry and Taylor-Johnson, Bullet Train also stars Brad Pitt, Joey King of My first kissSandra Bullock, Andrew Kojide Peaky Blinders and Zazie Beetz from Dead Pool 2among others.

