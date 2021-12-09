the similarity is striking, they look like twins

She is the daughter of the beloved actress, interpreter of numerous characters in successful films: the resemblance is striking, they look like twins!

A shot that does not go unnoticed, because, as we have reported, the daughter of a very famous actress is photographed. Mother and daughter are two drops of water, so much so that they look like two sisters, if not twins.

The young woman is almost 22 years old and she is beautiful. Blonde and radiant, clear eyes, just like her mother. The latter is very famous, she is an American actress, film producer, television producer and entrepreneur. At the age of 7 she was chosen as a model for a TV commercial, and this first experience led her to take acting lessons. He made his film debut in 1991 in the film Man of the Moon. But who are we talking about exactly? Did you notice any similarities?

Young and beautiful, she is the daughter of the beloved actress: the resemblance is striking

Blonde, fair complexion and enchanting eyes, she is the daughter of the beloved American actress. Did you recognize it? Her mother has an immense career behind her, so much so that she is certainly one of the best, most beautiful and internationally appreciated actresses. By any chance, do you remember the movie Women’s Revenge? Well, the actress starred as Elle Woods. Does it remind you of anyone?

Now, we are sure, that you will understand. The young woman photographed in this shot is the daughter of the beautiful and talented Reese Witherspoon, actress, film and television producer, and entrepreneur. Her name is Ava Philippe, and was born of Reese’s first marriage, with actor Ryan Philippe.

The couple married in 1999, and had two children, Ava and Deacon Reese. She divorced in 2007. In 2011, the actress married agent Jim Toth and the following year they became parents of a child. Ava is the daughter of the actress born from her first marriage. Many have noticed the incredible similarity that exists between mother and daughter, so much so that the young woman has been described as the ‘double daughter’. What can I say, they are both beautiful!