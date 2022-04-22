the simple (and powerful) abdominal exercise that you can do at home

If you are tired of always doing the same exercises to strengthen your abdomen or you simply see that the workouts you do do not help you achieve the goals you want, you cannot miss this new CORE exercise from our personal trainer Víctor Téllez (@vtellez_coach). This is the HALO, an exercise that you can do at home and that is very complete since it serves to strengthen the abdomen and arms but also to improve the mobility of your shoulders and back.. You will only need a bottle or a carafe of water or oil. The weight will depend on the fitness of the person who practices it.

The exercise begins in a kneeling position and It consists of bringing the bottle towards the ear with the aim of passing it behind the head and lowering it on the other side. It is simple but at the same time very powerful. The trick is to strengthen your core throughout the movement to keep your lower back from arching. The movement will demand the maximum level of strength and mobility of the shoulder, back, and arms.

At all times it is important to attend to the breath, which will help improve movements and make them more fluid. In the video, Téllez explains how it should be done.

If you missed any tips, tricks, exercises or training, click on this link. And if you have doubts you can contact him through his social networks.