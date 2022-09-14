the simple exercise to tone the buttocks in a few minutes

There are many exercises that are intended to tone the buttocks, from the squats to the bridge, passing through the kicks. However, there is one that is the ideal complement to an exercise routine to define this area effortlessly and that allows you to see results in a very short time. This is the frogpumpunconventional, but very effective, simple and cheap, since it can be done at home and does not require any type of material, although elastic bands can be used if desired.

As its name suggests, it basically consists of placing the body in a position that can resemble that of a frog. Thus, it is about making hip raisesjoining the soles of the feet and making force with the knees towards the ground.

The frog pump breaks away from the classic bridge or squat (and all its versions) and is also ideal for improving other aspects such as back muscles, essential to avoid problems in this area and achieve a correct body posture. The buttocks have an important function in the body, they are responsible for supporting it and are essential for move with ease and agility.

How to do the frog pump correctly, step by step

1

Lie on your back, with your back flat on the ground.



two

Stick the soles of your feet together and open your hips by bringing your knees out.



3

Next, lift your hips off the ground to full extension and push your knees out at the same time.



4

Throughout the movement you must keep your shoulder blades and head on the ground. The elbows should also be in contact with the ground.



5

You can place a dumbbell on your hip to add weight and intensity to the exercise.



6

Do 3 sets of 20-25 repetitions.



The frog pump is a very effective exercise to tone the buttocks and easy to perform Getty Images/iStockphoto

Training routine with frog pump

This exercise can be integrate into any type of trainingHowever, if the objective is to tone the glutes, it will be achieved more quickly if it is combined with, first of all, bridges, hip thrust or glute kicks. Second, exercises such as barbell hip thrusts, Romanian deadlifts, Bulgarian lunges, or deep squats should be performed. Finally, it will be the turn of the frog pump, which is important to do at the end of the training, since its objective is maximize muscle fatigue at the end of the session.

