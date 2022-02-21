The simple trick that not everyone knows to prevent WhatsApp from saturating your mobile | Technology

WhatsApp and its thousands of advantages. However, one of the great handicaps with which this messaging application starts is the automatic download of multimedia content, and that turns your mobile into a garbage dump. We show you how to disable it, below.

If you are one of those who has several groups of family, friends and even work, your video and image gallery may be a total chaos full of absurd content. WhatsApp starts from scratch with a function activated, the automatic download of content, and that is a problem.

What better than deciding for yourself whether or not you want to download the 50 photos of a friend’s birthday in which you all appear blurred.

In addition, in the application, if we deactivate the download, although the images appear somewhat distorted, it lets us see what they have sent us, so we can decide if we want to download it or not.

It is something quite simple to do, and that we can also carry out to different degrees, choosing the content to download.

Here’s how to turn off the download featuresince, although it has never disappeared, with the multitude of updates to the application, it has been moving from one place to another:

Step 1 – Once you are in the app, tap on the three dots in the top right corner.

Step 2 – Tap on Settings.

Step 3 – Once you are in the new menu, the next step is to tap on Storage and data.

Step 4 – In that menu, you will see an option called Automatic Download, with three options. Open each of the options, and simply uncheck everything.

Once you’ve done that, you can go back and start using WhatsApp as you normally would. With this feature disabled, every time someone sends you multimedia content, you will have to open the chat and download it manually.

In the case of iOS, It’s as simple as: enter WhatsApp settings, select data and storage, click on photos and click on the slider button to stop downloading automatically.

From the WhatsApp website itself we can access the help center, where we will find a video in which they teach us how to deactivate this annoying function.