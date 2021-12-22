The Simpsons and Family Guy: a channel dedicated to the two series | TV

Starting tomorrow, and until January 9, the Fox + channel (117, by Sky), will be dedicated to two of the most popular animated series of all time:And

From December 23rd, to celebrate the Christmas period with some of the craziest characters in America, Fox + 1 (117, by Sky) will turn into a maxi marathon of episodes of the two families that have made history and excited the most passionate public. A winning combination that is ready to offer fun and laughter guaranteed with over 280 episodes throughout the holiday season.

Until December 31, the channel will be dedicated to the misadventures of the inhabitants of Springfield, and then it will be handed over to the friendly Griffins.

Among the episodes that will be visible during the holidays we remember some with great guest stars such as Stan Lee, in the eighteenth episode of the thirteenth season, which inspires Bart to create a cartoon Pissed off dad inspired by Homer, Natalie Portman, in the twelfth episode of the eighteenth season, who plays Darcy the girl Bart and Daniel Radcliffe falls in love with, in the fourth episode of the twenty-second season, in which he plays Edmund the undercover vampire that Lisa falls in love with

For the Family Guy, Robert Downey Jr, in the seventeenth episode of the fourth season, plays the role of Lois’s psychopathic brother, Cate Blanchett, in the nineteenth episode of the tenth season, is Penelope, the love of Stewie, also passionate about tactical weapons and Elizabeth Banks, in the first episode of the eleventh season, is the wife of the family of friends who challenges the Family Guy to climb Mount Everest.

