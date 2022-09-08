The Simpsons and the nod to Les Miserables that you surely did not notice

It is not new that The Simpsons are full of references, not only to historical events, but also to iconic series or movies. A detail that the series created by Matt Groening has is that in several of its episodes it paid homage to one of the most important works of the 19th century, Les Miserables of Victor Hugo.

Les Miserables has had a large number of adaptations, from the theater to the cinema. Undoubtedly one of the most remembered and acclaimed is the 2012 version of Tom Hopper. This musical had in its ranks a luxury cast made up of Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carteramong others.

His story tells us that after 19 years as a prisoner, Jean Valjean is released by Javert, the officer in charge of the prison’s workforce. Valjean violates his freedom and later uses the stolen money to reinvent himself as a mayor and factory owner. For his part, Javert promises to take Valjean back to jail. Eight years later, Valjean becomes guardian of a boy named Cosette after his mother’s death, but Javert’s persecution means peace will be a long time coming.

The first seasons of The Simpsons, precisely the third, fourth and fifth, hide a nod to Victor Hugo’s masterpiece, it is about the number 24601the same one that takes Jean Valjean in prison.

Not on Macgyver time!

The number 24601 can be seen for the first time in the 21st episode of the third season, titled Black Widower. In this episode, Sideshow Bob from prison conquers Selma Bouvier after an exchange of letters. Upon his release, the Machiavellian genius marries Selma and plans to murder her on their honeymoon while she watches Macgyver.

The detail is that Bob in prison uses the number 24601 to appear before Selma. So all the letters he receives are not addressed to Bob’s name, but to the prisoner number.

I’m Homer the Bad!

The second time we see Jean Valjean’s number takes place in the fourth season, in episode 21, titled Marge in Chains.

In this episode we see the arrival of the Osaka Flu (small preview of COVID-19), which affects all of Springfield. In the Simpson family, Marge is the only immune one, so she has to take care of everyone, including Grandpa. At one point Marge goes to the Kwik-E-Mart for groceries and overwhelmed with exhaustion, she forgets to pay for a bottle of whiskey for Grandpa. Apu accuses Marge of being a thief, for which she is unjustly imprisoned.

In the same way as Jean and Bob Sideshow, Marge receives the number 24601 in the penitentiary for women in Springfield.

Baby on Board something something…Burt Ward

The third reference to Les Miserables takes us to the glorious fifth season and one of the best episodes of the Homer’s Barbershop Quartet series.

The first episode of this season tells the story of how Homer, Skinner, Apu and Barney, after taking out Chief Gorgory, form a musical quartet that becomes a worldwide phenomenon. The chapter is a clear reference to the history of The Beatles, from their formation to their separation with the live concert on the roof of Apple Corps.

The story begins with the family visiting a flea market, where we see Principal Skinner visiting Sherman’s stall. Reviewing the war objects that the collector has, he finds an old helmet from the Vietnam War, which he used during his captivity in the hands of the ENV. What was Skinner’s prisoner number? they guessed right, 24601.

