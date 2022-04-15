Entertainment

The Simpsons: Billie Eilish and Lisa Simpson will combine their musical talent in a special short film

A nice meeting. Disney+ has just announced that musician Billie Eilish will share the screen with Lisa Simpson in a special short film from the animated series “The Simpsons”, called “When Billie puts Lisa”.

The film will be released on April 22 on Disney+. The singer shared the good news with her fans via her Twitter account with the release of the poster for the short film.

The story will see Lisa Simpson cross paths with Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, as she tries to find a quiet spot so she can play her favorite instrument, the saxophone. It was then that the musician invited Bart’s sister to “take part in a jam session that she will not soon forget”, specifies the synopsis.

This short film is the fourth inspired by the famous animated series to see the light of day on Disney +, after in particular a film inspired by Star Wars centered on the character of Maggie Simpson, entitled The Force Awakens from its nap, or another inspired this times from the Marvel Universe with Bart Simpson, The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.

