The Simpsons ending? This could be it

Imagine a world without the prophecies of The Simpsons it seems almost impossible (d’oh!) and instead the showrunner of the series Al Jean (for thirty years screenwriter of the story and now also executive producer) thinks about it, and how, at least according to the interview he gave to Radio Times.

According to his statements, in fact, the farewell to Homer, Marge and the surreal world of Springfield should be a return to origins and more precisely in the first episode A dog Christmas (Simpsons roasting on an open fire), broadcast on Christmas Eve 1991 in Italy (in the USA the debut took place two years earlier).

Al Jean with Bart’s hardcover CR: Bradley Meinz / FOX

These are his exact words: «I mentioned that if there was the idea of ​​a term, it could be attributable to the Christmas events of the pilot, to ensure that the cartoon lived in a continuous loop. It would be the perfect ending, if we decide to get to the end ».

Not that it is imminent, mind you, quite the contrary. Given the numbers globally, no one seems willing to pull the plug on the long-lived project that continues to reap acclaim after 33 glorious seasons and over 700 episodes on the air. The showrunner jokes about it: “I estimated that the series could end in the thousandth episode, so at a guess there are about 12 seasons to go and I’d like to be here again to deal with it.” According to the statements of the creator a USA Today in 2018, Matt Groening lives «in a state of denial, of everything from death to the cancellation of The Simpsons“.

Obviously the showrunner jokes because so far the cartoon has been renewed for another season and it seems likely that in the not too distant future it will close its doors. Al Jean also revealed that the sitcom was closing down ten years ago, in 2011, with the ninth episode of season 23. In the story, set in a distant tomorrow (the episode is called Holidays of a future past), Bar and Lisa are adults and parents themselves, so they spend Christmas in their childhood home.

Instead, there is the hypothesis that the farewell of the Simpson you arrive, however, with a second film (the first, also available on Disney +, had grossed around 536 million and a half dollars in the world at the cinema). Producer Mike Reiss speculated this a few months ago at Metro UK, only to add that perhaps the show should stay on the air forever. On the other hand, this serial gem of pop culture has already conquered several records, including the exorbitant number of vocal guest stars, from Kirk Douglas to Michael Jackson, from Meryl Streep to Dustin Hoffman.

The cameos of real characters ferried into Homer’s world are countless, from Tony Blair to Lady Gaga, from Mark Zuckerberg to Steven Hawking. The Guinness Book of Records came at the end of season 16 with 337 guests across 352 episodes, but ten years later that number doubled.

Not to mention the cover of the TIME that already in 1999 considered this the best TV series of the century, just a couple of weeks before the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Long live the Simpsons, then, a dysfunctional family that never gets old.