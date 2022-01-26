The Simpsons had also planned the Tom Hanks video for the White House

The Simpsons they strike again. In the past few days, in fact, Tom Hanks has made a video for the White House: no candidacy announcements, just a clip to celebrate a year of Biden presidency. The funny thing, as some in the United States have noted, is this endorsement somehow it had already happened many years ago, not in reality but in the world of television animation where everything is possible. And once again it was the Springfielders ad foresee the future events.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

As can be seen above, Hanks is the narrator of a ‘exciting sequence of images that tell the difficult events lived by the United States during the last twelve months, but also underlining how they exist elements of hope brought by the presidency of Joe Biden, from the increase in jobs to the spread of the coronavirus vaccine and so on. Extremely accurate and passionate, as often happens in the stars and stripes political communication, the video it also attracted some irony by Republican politicians and political commentators (hence the opposite party of Biden’s Democrats).

The Texan senator Ted Cruz, often at the center of controversy for his retrograde and extremist positions, he tweeted: “The Simpsons did it first!“. Others have pointed out, in fact, that in film released in 2007, Hanks appears in a cameo as himself, called upon to spread a message from the White House:

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Paradoxically, the actor was at the time playing the following sentence: “The US government has lost all credibility, so it’s borrowed some of mine“. The Republicans therefore make fun of the Biden presidency for this fortuitous coincidence, forgetting that when the film came out, in 2007, the presidency that had lost credibility was that of George W. Bush, expressed by their party.

Beyond the political feuds, the fact remains that, by chance or not, The Simpsons continue to anticipate facts that then happen really in reality, as recently happened also for Richard Branson’s space travel.