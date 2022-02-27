The Simpsons show their support for Ukraine after the invasion of Russia

The Simpsons joined the protests in support of Ukraine.

Russia’s war against Ukraine has not gone unnoticed by anyone. Several celebrities have already expressed their concern through their social networks, they have even been present at demonstrations as Javier Bardem recently did.

The whole world wants to echo and they are asking Vladimir Putin to end the war. Even The Simpsons published an illustration to show their support for Ukraine after the attack it received from Russia.

The official Twitter account of the cartoon shared the image in which you can see the characters of this family with a serious expression. They all appeared holding flags of the attacked country.

The image has no description, but it did include the tags “#TheSimpsons #simpsons #ukraine.”

Highlight from the post that one of the flags comes out of Marge Simpson’s headwhose colors are curiously related to those of the Ukraine.

Since 1989, this cartoon has been characterized by having no filters by including international politics in its episodes, creating both parodies and cameos from various countries and government leaders.

More and more people are speak out against the military confrontation between Russia and Ukrainein addition to condemning the recent military decisions of Vladimir Putin.

As a sign of support, major world monuments were also illuminated in the yellow and blue colors of the Ukrainian flag.

In these dark hours, tonight the colors of the Ukrainian flag shine bright on the @EU_Commission headquarters. A symbol of our solidarity. friendship. And steady support. More than ever, the EU stands with Ukraine and its people. pic.twitter.com/Mw03d5W7Ig– Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 24, 2022

