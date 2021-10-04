News

The Simpsons walked for Balenciaga in an animated short

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The fashion house’s designer, Demna Gvasalia, conceived a show on the show for Paris fashion week, showing the citizens of Springfield and organizing a red carpet that subverts the limits between the public and the catwalk

In recent years, and especially in the last months marked by the pandemic, fashion houses have had to reinvent the concept of the fashion show, coming to surprise spectators, critics and fashion enthusiasts in an ever more striking way. But no one would have expected a totally animated show. That’s what he did Balenciaga in his fashion show proposed on Sunday during the Paris fashion week: the French brand has always been known for its extravagant fashion shows but this time it has overcome itself by involving none other than The Simpsons. The animated family was in fact the protagonist of a animated short of ten minutes which acts just like a kind of virtual catwalk.

It all starts on New Year’s Eve, when Homer believes he has plenty of time to think about the right gift for the birthday of his beloved Marge. October 2 arrives, however, and he finds himself begging Balenciaga herself to send him a decidedly more flashy version of the usual green dress of the woman. The tear-jerking story draws the attention of the maison’s own designer, the Georgian Demna Gvasalia, who, amazed by the depressing state of the city of Springfield, invites all its citizens to Paris to be i protagonists of his next fashion show. So here are characters like Selma and Patty, Boe, Captain Winchester and the Simpson family itself parading in the spectacular outfits of the brand, under the eyes of animated versions of celebrities such as the director of Vogue Usa Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber And Kanye West. There is also room for some self-irony, like when Homer nearly faints on reading the exorbitant price of his wife’s dress.

Loading...
Advertisements

The short, made exclusively for the occasion, was broadcast during the event that Balenciaga organized at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on the occasion of the spring-summer 2022 fashion week. It was actually a show within the show since Gvasalia had also conceived a huge red carpet previous to the screening attended by models, guests and stars like Elliot Page, Isabelle Huppert, Cardi B, Lewis Hamilton and Naomi Campbell, who sported the looks of the maison and were filmed and transmitted in real time not only inside the theater but also on social networks. In short, a show that has subverted every border between public and catwalk, inside and outside but above all between reality and animation.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.3K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
990
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
902
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
834
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
796
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
774
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
773
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
762
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
760
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
750
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top