The Simpsons walked for Balenciaga in an animated short

The fashion house’s designer, Demna Gvasalia, conceived a show on the show for Paris fashion week, showing the citizens of Springfield and organizing a red carpet that subverts the limits between the public and the catwalk

In recent years, and especially in the last months marked by the pandemic, fashion houses have had to reinvent the concept of the fashion show, coming to surprise spectators, critics and fashion enthusiasts in an ever more striking way. But no one would have expected a totally animated show. That’s what he did Balenciaga in his fashion show proposed on Sunday during the Paris fashion week: the French brand has always been known for its extravagant fashion shows but this time it has overcome itself by involving none other than The Simpsons. The animated family was in fact the protagonist of a animated short of ten minutes which acts just like a kind of virtual catwalk.

It all starts on New Year’s Eve, when Homer believes he has plenty of time to think about the right gift for the birthday of his beloved Marge. October 2 arrives, however, and he finds himself begging Balenciaga herself to send him a decidedly more flashy version of the usual green dress of the woman. The tear-jerking story draws the attention of the maison’s own designer, the Georgian Demna Gvasalia, who, amazed by the depressing state of the city of Springfield, invites all its citizens to Paris to be i protagonists of his next fashion show. So here are characters like Selma and Patty, Boe, Captain Winchester and the Simpson family itself parading in the spectacular outfits of the brand, under the eyes of animated versions of celebrities such as the director of Vogue Usa Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber And Kanye West. There is also room for some self-irony, like when Homer nearly faints on reading the exorbitant price of his wife’s dress.

The short, made exclusively for the occasion, was broadcast during the event that Balenciaga organized at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on the occasion of the spring-summer 2022 fashion week. It was actually a show within the show since Gvasalia had also conceived a huge red carpet previous to the screening attended by models, guests and stars like Elliot Page, Isabelle Huppert, Cardi B, Lewis Hamilton and Naomi Campbell, who sported the looks of the maison and were filmed and transmitted in real time not only inside the theater but also on social networks. In short, a show that has subverted every border between public and catwalk, inside and outside but above all between reality and animation.