The Sims 4: Beyoncé, Mr Bean… Discover the best celebrity clones in the game!

All fans of the EA license know this : in The Sims, absolutely anything is possible. Players can tame a unicorn, hang out with werewolves, become millionaires, and decide just about anything.

Of course, many players had fun reproduce celebrities in the form of Sims. The creations that we are going to discover are, for the most part, available for download in the form of mods, if you do not want to spend hours trying to recreate them and therefore risk disaster.

Celebrities take over Sunset Valley!

Let’s play a little game! We are going to show you the image of a celebrity, then their name afterwards so that you can play the game of: who is this star ?

It is of course about Leonardo Di Caprio ! One of Hollywood’s most legendary actors with so many classics that you can’t count them anymore (Titanic, Catch Me If You Can, The Revenant, …) is also in The Sims! Thus, the players will also be able to experience the sulphurous Hollywood Dream.

Creation of Kelebek

You no doubt recognized her as Queen B herself, Beyonce ! While her seventh album will be released at the end of the month, one of the queens of pop can also give voice in The Sims, provided of course that the players train their virtual character well in the art of singing.

Hard not to recognize the iconic Mr. Bean, who made us all die of laughter through the episodes of his series, or thanks to his films. The British comedian will undoubtedly be able to entertain at Sims parties, or put the host of the house in the embarrassment. In any case, this clone is more than alike!

Creation of Kelebek

Another queen of pop coming to Sunset Valley, Rihanna ! As the singer’s fans await her return to music, they may be able to discover new musical creations from the artist in The Sims… who knows? If your Sims doesn’t have a successful music career with this…there’s no hope.

Fifth (and sixth) celebrities

Forgive us but we couldn’t miss it… It is indeed possible to recreate Fiona and Shrek, one of Dreamworks’ cutest couples! Shrek and Fiona will make Sunset Valley their swamp and will be appreciated thanks to their constant good humor and their… naturalness!

Thousands of possible creations

As for the Sims, the creative possibilities are endless and it is impossible for us to show you all the remarkable celebrity clones that have been created there because there are hundreds of them. From Zendaya to Psy, passing by Kylie Jenner and many others, celebrities are at the rendezvous in The Sims 4.

One thing is sure, players will never cease to amaze us with creations each more breathtaking than the next!