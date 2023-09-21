The Sims 4: Busy Home Chef

The Sims 4 is a popular life simulator and always had plenty of content for fans to enjoy, but as time went on, more and more expansion packs were released to add to its wide variety of fun activities. Recently, The Sims The team announced the launch of a new Stuff Pack called Home Chef Hustle. Soon, players will be able to enjoy new kitchen appliances, food recipes, and home activities.





RELATED: The Sims 4: How to Change Lot Types

Players won’t have to wait long to receive the Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack, and this guide will tell them when they can expect to get their hands on the latest. Sims 4 Packs of things.





The Sims 4 Home Chef Hustle Release Time

The Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack was announced on September 14, 2023 with the release of an interesting reveal trailer. Players who enjoyed the Cool Kitchen Stuff Pack will no doubt also want to pick up the Home Chef Hustle Pack, as they both focus on small but fun kitchen appliances and include new kitchen furniture and decor.

The Sims 4 Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack will be available on Thursday, September 28, 2023. According to the reveal trailer description, Players will be able to download the free base game update as well as the Home Chef Hustle stuff pack at 10 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. ET.

Like all other Stuff Packs, the The Home Chef Hustle package will cost $9.99and a few months after its release, players can expect to purchase it on sale for $6.99.

Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack Upcoming Features

With Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack, players will be able to create new kitchen designs with European-inspired furniture that The Sims The team is contributing to the game. This stuff pack isn’t just about Build mode, however, and includes some interesting gameplay features as well as tons of new recipes to explore.

Given the importance of cooking and taking into account the various recipes that have been added The Sims 4 Over the years, everyone who owns the base game will be able to download a free update once the package is available. The update will focus on improving The Sims 4Recipe list menu.

These are the main features that are added to The Sims 4 with the Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack:

New build mode items, including several kitchen appliances.

New elements to create a Sim

Make new waffle recipes with the Waffle Maker

Prepare new pizza and focaccia bread recipes with the countertop pizza oven

Sell ​​food with the Anywhere Any Fare food stall

The Sims 4 It is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series

MORE: The Sims 4: Ranking Each Expansion Pack From Worst To Best