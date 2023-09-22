The Sims 4 Home Chef DLC will bring new elements to the game

The expanded Chef in the House item collection for The Sims 4 will begin on September 28. With new culinary items available to your guests, you’ll find a greater variety of interactions when cooking a special lawn at home and bring back more Simoleons.

With the package, the prepared ingredients for instant cookie dough will be present, a modern oven with interesting recipes for making pizza and Sims will be able to try the cupcakes. Watch the trailer below:

Like many of the grasses available in The Sims 4, the next update will help players find the best ones by adding a filter to the tools:

We’ve added so many recipes over the course of two years that the list has been added to the committed use list. To help with the Sims’ culinary quests, in the base game update that will be available in this pack, we added filters so we can find the item we are looking for in a given time period.

As an expansion, there are more options available to do more in The Sims 4 feature

What type of testing is needed to prepare new recipes and sell them to the community? You will be able to do this in The Sims 4 and make a legal decision with your creations.

Do you want to imitate Chef Jacquin without playing? Comment below!