The Sims 4 Things All Simmers Do (Shamelessly)

Creativity knows no limits in the pixelated world of The Sims 4. The devoted fans who call themselves “Simmers” become completely immersed in the lives of their characters. This community of players participates in a large number of activities that may be surprising in the real world, but are widely accepted within the confines of the game.

RELATED: Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in The Sims 4

From whimsical antics to shameless eccentricities, the Simmers display a spectrum of interesting behaviors and memes that many can relate to. Join these players in their unapologetic quests that define the unfiltered joy of being a Simmer, and remember to leave inhibition at the loading screen.

12 Spend hours creating Sims

Some players tend to spend most of their time in Create-A-Sim. Whether you’re creating virtual replicas of your favorite celebrities or your own Sims, it’s easy to lose track of time. There are so many sliders involved in creating unique faces, outfits, and bodies, making it almost impossible to create the exact same Sim twice. Many content creators enjoy designing new Sims or even their viewers on live streams.

One would think that all the effort the Simmers put into their creations would pay off in-game, but that’s not the case. Unfortunately, many Sims are abandoned immediately after their creators decide they are done with CAS. Are players ashamed of these habits? No.

eleven Use money tricks

The Sims that players spend so much of their time creating deserve the best of the best… right? Instead of hiring Sims for high-paying careers, it’s much easier and faster to make money using cheats. Open the cheat window, activate the cheats and enter the infamous Money code of 50,000 simoleons. the codes rosebud and kaching Sims can earn 1000 simoleons. If that’s not enough Simoleons for your wildest Sims dreams, write money x with “x” being the number of desired simoleons.

From there, shop for the best and most expensive furniture in build/buy mode. Explore the intricacies of Princess Cordelia brand furniture, smart toilets and larger flat screen TVs. Move Sims to expensive mansions without having to pay for them by converting them free real estate Honorable.

10 Momentum Sims Phases

It happens to the best players. Random urges to play obsessively occur from time to time. Impulsive gamers create incredibly detailed Sims with elaborate stories and dedicate excessive amounts of hours to the game. Many remember abandoning plans with friends and family to play. The Sims 4 All day and night. These phases can last from a few days to a few weeks.

RELATED: The Best Cozy Organization Games

Just when things start to get interesting, impulsive players lose momentum and abandon the game. Sims are left abandoned for months, sometimes forever, sometimes until the urges resurface again. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. It’s simply a relatable part of being Simmer.

9 Torture and kill Sims

Some people love their Sims like family and protect them at all costs, but others enjoy taking out their frustrations on these unsuspecting virtual characters. While it can be executed behind closed doors, almost all Sims players find themselves torturing and killing their Sims.

It is not done in a psychopathic way, but rather through catharsis and illusion of control. It’s hard not to laugh at the Sims’ over-the-top reactions and behaviors and have fun with the simulated misfortunes. There are several fun ways Sims can die. Some popular examples include trapping Sims in the basement and letting them starve, building a fence around their pool and watching them drown, or encouraging aggression using the Extreme Violence mod created by Sacrificial.

8 Dramatic fabric

As if torturing and killing Sims wasn’t enough, players shamelessly immerse themselves in the game generating juicy gossip and drama between their Sims. Whether it’s torrid love affairs or abusive relationships that tear families apart, it’s hard to resist imagining the most intricate stories and following them to the end. Somehow, these players act surprised when such drama occurs, as if their Sims had done it spontaneously.

There are many other ways to spice up the game inorganically with mods. The Life Tragedies mod, which is once again created by the great Sacrificial, is perfect for causing drama. By chance or on purpose, Sims can be kidnapped and held for ransom, hit by a car, or robbed. To incorporate health-related drama into your game, try A Deep Indigo’s Healthcare Redux mod.

7 Creating crushes in the game

Face it, everyone does it. To overcome shyness and fulfill their greatest fantasies, players often recreate the person they are romantically in love with. The Sims 4. It’s easy to create a Sim inspired by the one you drool over. Just try not to get trapped in the endless Create-A-Sim cycle. Furthermore, there is more than just creating the crash.

RELATED: The Sims 4: Best Wedding Venues

It is the perfect opportunity to force fate and build the perfect life with them. Players can experience falling in love, marriage, parenthood, and aging together with the person of their dreams without them having to know.

6 Hating specific citizens

With each expansion pack, The Sims 4 The team creates new worlds to explore. Each world is filled with pack-specific themes and pre-made cities. Players can choose to play with these townspeople and their predetermined stories, but many choose not to, especially considering that there are many townspeople for whom the Simmers have a specific disdain.

Eliza Pancakes is a Sim that comes with the base game and may be one of the most annoying towns of all. Although she may seem sweet, she is known to be very clingy and constantly appears at Sims’ front doors or coincidentally bumps into them during vacations. Bess Sterlinga Sim from the Eco-Lifestyle pack, she is also highly hated in the Sims community because she constantly nags players for their money.

5 Creating ugly Sims

All Sims are beautiful, right? Although it has been established that players typically spend a lot of time creating beautiful and unique Sims, some can’t resist using the customization options to create the least attractive Sims imaginable. Create the most disproportionate Sims by giving them green skin, bigger hair or smaller eyes, and combining them with the most hideous clothing items to create such abominations.

Players especially enjoy participating in the Breed Out The Weird/Ugly Challenge where, over ten generations, players must try to have children with townspeople and other NPCs to get a “normal” looking Sim at the end. final.

4 Evil WooHoos

Since the first Sims game, players have secretly enjoyed making their Sims “WooHoo” each other. There are many places for WooHoo. Previous games included sexy scenes and flirtatious interactions involving WooHooing that sometimes embarrassed players a little. Due to the lack of variety in interactions for The Sims 4Players have adopted Turbo Driver’s Wicked Whims mod to enjoy the adult themes.

RELATED: Best Pregnancy Mods in The Sims 4

Those who are 18 or older can enjoy watching their Sims “go mean” to each other to make relationships feel more authentic. It provides an additional layer of complexity to the narrative and satisfies players’ curiosity about human relationships and interactions.

3 Downloading too much CC

Many who are dissatisfied with the game’s content limits turn to custom content websites to download new items for their Sims. Some players prefer Maxis Party CC because it looks a lot like the content of the game. Otherwise, Alpha CC is for those who want to create more realistic Sims that don’t look like they belong in the same game as the other inhabitants of the city. Of course, this is no shame. Custom content allows players to express their creativity and better personalize their Sims.

However, you have to pay prices to download a lot of mods and custom content. All players can relate to waiting on long loading screens because their mod files are too large.

2 Playing the same family

Those who are emotionally invested in the lives of the Sims they create may find that they continually play with the same family. It’s a testament to the immersive nature of The Sims franchise, where players can form unique connections with their virtual creations. They often play for a long life and never let them grow old or die.

Perhaps they are too attached to the family history or are in awe of the achievements they have achieved together. Others cheat to keep their Sims’ age stagnant to avoid aging-related glitches and having to feel the loss that comes with aging and death.

1 Speculating on new content

Part of being a Simmer means constantly guessing what the next content release will be. He sims The community is known for being quite ungrateful when it comes to appreciating what developers offer. Will fairies finally be a new occult added to the game or will the Sims team finally give older Sims their own expansion?

There are usually hints for future content in the build/buy mode. For example, the Growing Together pack came with several sheep-themed items to suggest that sheep and goats would be coming to the game with the Horse Ranch expansion. The Sims gurus have been known to drop hints about what’s to come on social media to keep fans interested. So far, the Sims team has promised “two bold kits” in the Summer roadmap update and various previews of the developments of The Sims 5.

The Sims 4 It is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

MORE: Games you should play if you like The Sims 4