The Sims approve a measure to end predatory practices by lenders

SPRINGFIELD – After months of negotiations, State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr. approved a measure to improve oversight of the pawn shop industry.

“Working with consumer advocates and other stakeholders, we approved a comprehensive plan to ensure transparency and ethical practices within the pawn shop industry,” said Sims (D-Chicago). “The Predatory Lending Prevention Act stopped many forms of predatory lending in Illinois and we are working to continue down that path.”

Sims’ bill creates the Pawnbroker Regulation Act of 2023, which regulates how a lender can operate and conduct its operations to ensure they are fair, transparent and equitable. He gives the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation authority to oversee and regulate the industry. Additionally, he establishes a complaints and sanctions system, which could result in the termination or suspension of a lender’s license.

As part of the Black Caucus’ four-pillar agenda in 2021, Sims was instrumental in passing the Predatory Lending Prevention Act, which aimed to curb the short-term, high-interest lending industry. The bill passed Wednesday by the Illinois Senate creates a robust, consumer-focused regulatory process aimed at building on the work begun with the passage of the PLPA.

Sims worked alongside IDFPR, several consumer advocates, and the Illinois Pawnbroker Association to introduce House Bill 779 to ensure the pawnshop industry is safe and well-regulated.

“This bipartisan action helps protect people who are struggling and need to use the services of a lender,” Sims said. “We must stop predatory practices in any lending industry by giving consumers peace of mind that they will be treated fairly and equitably.”

House Bill 779 passed the Senate on Wednesday.