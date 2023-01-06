The Sinaloa government did not know about the operation to capture Ovidio Guzmán, assured Rubén Rocha

On the left, Ovidio “El Ratón” Guzmán, and on the right, Governor Rubén Rocha (Photo: special)

The governor of the state of Sinaloa, Ruben Rocha Moyaassured this Thursday afternoon that the Federal Government did not notify him about the operation of the Mexican Army in the city of culiacan which led to the capture of Ovidio Guzmán “El Ratón”, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, leader of the Sinaloa cartel who is imprisoned in the United States.

Why January is a black month for Ovidio Guzmán and his father, “El Chapo” In the life of Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, better known as “El Chapo”, former leader of the Sinaloa or Pacific Cartel, January has been a month that he will probably never forget.

The morenista president confessed in an interview for Millennium TV who was the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Adam Augusto Lopez, who informed him about it around 06:00 on Thursday, January 5; that is, almost an hour after the operation began.

“I was not aware in advance that the operation was going to take place. I had a communication from the Secretary of the Interior, he made it (the call) and informed me how things are, what is required, and what is being done, even without giving me details of what the objective was ”

A soldier keeps watch near the remains of a burnt-out vehicle that members of the Sinaloa Cartel set on fire as a barricade (Photo: Reuters)

He specified that it was then that López Hernández requested the support of the state police through the Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa, Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo.

Ovidio Guzmán, a repeated story with a fatal end in the sea of ​​our culture New culiacanazo in 2023, but with a better planned strategy. Fear and uncertainty reigned in the city

On the violent episodes that the Culiacán area experienced due to the arrest, such as shootings, roadblocks, vehicle fires and even shots against an Aeroméxico plane, the governor stressed that so far there have been no reports of deaths, but yes 18 injured in hospitals: most of them members of the Armed Forces and three or four armed civilians.

“We had the opportunity to warn people very early not to go out to work”

Although he pointed out that, thanks to the coordination of the Army with the municipal police, in the last few hours there have been no major incidents, made a call to the population of Culiacán and surrounding areas to which stay inside their homes to avoid any incident.

“The event that carries a risk has not yet concluded. That is why we are calling for them not to go out, not to relax, not to take out their cars, because there may still be armed people who can take their vehicle and take it to blockades”

In this sense, he trusted that it will not take long to restore things in the state, since it is already practically under control.

What are the security recommendations for the inhabitants of Culiacán due to the capture of the son of “El Chapo” The drug blockades and violent acts registered on the morning of this Thursday, January 5, revived the memory of one of the darkest days in the history of the Sinaloan capital: the Culiacanazo

However, on social media Videos have been released where residents take advantage of the chaos and tension to loot commercial appliances of all sizes.

For his part, the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Cresencio Sandoval, assured in a message to the media that Guzmán was arrested when he was driving in the area of Jesus Maria along with other armed people in trucks and who responded with “shots” to the national guards deployed to the location.

General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, head of the Sedena (Photo: Reuters)

Guzmán, whose arrest was possible after “six months of reconnaissance and surveillance work” in the criminal group’s area of ​​influence, anda was transferred to Mexico City in an Air Force plane to appear before the competent authorities.

In the conference, in which questions from journalists were not admitted, it was not reported on what crimes are charged against him or whether he will be extradited to the US.

The violence unleashed after the arrest this Thursday aroused fear among the population due to the memories of the call “Culiacanazo”the operation through which Ovidio Guzmán was arrested in 2019.

In that occasion the authorities released him hours later for the serious violent episodes carried out by organized crime in the area in response to the arrest.

KEEP READING:

The Government of Mexico recaptured Ovidio Guzmán, son of “El Chapo”; will remain sheltered in CDMX

Aeroméxico plane was attacked with bullets in Culiacán after the recapture of Ovidio Guzmán

Why Ovidio Guzmán will not be immediately extradited to the US