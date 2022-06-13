The “sincerity” of Mbappé, the commitment of Qatar, the “very beautiful operation” Messi… DG of PSG, Jean-Claude Blanc takes stock

Rare in the media, the Parisian leader gives himself up In an interview with the Pause podcast.

A man in the shadows par excellence, Jean-Claude Blanc steps out of his usual reserve. The general manager of Paris Saint-Germain indeed indulges in an interview granted to the podcast Pause , hosted by Alexandre Mars. In office since the arrival of the Qataris on the banks of the Seine, in 2011, the former chairman of the executive council of Juventus evokes in particular the commitment of QSI and the will of Qatar to continue to invest in Paris. “It is not unlimited, it is treated as a strategic investment, as they have others. It’s totally driven by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi (the president of PSG). He’s the one driving it. I think that football investment, and he’s the one who would talk about it better than me, combines both passion, interest in this sport as a fan and the media power that football represents.“, underlines the leader of 59 years.

And to continue:Afterwards, I don’t want to do geopolitics with you, but I think that among the investments made, PSG is undoubtedly in the right places, given the formidable valuation that the club is today.“, he notes, recalling that Paris Saint-Germain was bought for a sum of between 50 and 100 million euros 11 years ago and that it is now valued between 3.2 and 3. .5 billion euros, with a turnover of 700 M€ against 90 at the time. “It was a club with medium structures in a flagship city. We made it a global brand“, he summarizes.

I think that the desire to build for a long time in Paris was affirmed several times by Nasser Jean-Claude Blanc

It remains to be seen until when the gas Emirate will continue to fill the Parisian coffers, while some imagine a withdrawal after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “We are in the process of building an absolutely extraordinary training center (…) which will be delivered in June 2023. An asset to spare? I have no indication in this direction. I think that the desire to build for a long time in Paris was affirmed several times by Nasser“, insists Jean-Claude Blanc. The Parisian supporters can be quiet… And Javier Tebas, continue to growl. Mr. Blanc also believes that the dreams of some clubs, especially in Spain, to set up a closed Super League, will remain in vain. “I don’t think it will come back, even if some keep thinking, fidgeting a little“, he guesses, based on the new formula of the Champions League. “It’s too late, the machine is too big, too thrown, too efficient for something to replace it“, he says, while Real Madrid, Barça or Juve still believe in it.

In the meantime, PSG continues its transformation, after the extension of Kylian Mbappé. There is talk of a real revolution this summer on the banks of the Seine. What role for Mr. Blanc? “I do everything except manage the players, the coach and the sportsman’s daily life, which is managed by the sports director“, he explains. As for the changes to expect, these are “questioning ourselves to be sure that we have the necessary energy in the tank to deliver the following season. With Nasser, we try to adapt the organization after each season, we also know that stability is a guarantee of results. Between adaptation, reorganization, stability, you try to find the right balance, like a company, except that you do this mechanic in front of everyone all the time“. First major change? The appointment of Luis Campos as Football Advisor in place of Leonardo. To follow, the choice of the trainer.

Mbappé the patriot

One thing is certain: Mbappé will be there. And Jean-Claude Blanc believes in the patriotic speech of number 7 to justify his widely commented choice. “I think he is very sincere when he talks about this patriotic side and that winning in France and in Paris has a different flavor than winning in another club.“, he declares, seeing “a very good signfor the club. “We saw the immediate impact, everyone immediately projected themselves into the next season and the following ones, saying to themselves: “this team, which gives us a lot of emotions, often positive, sometimes negative, we want to to follow, to love it and we will do great things together”.»

A team that will also rely on a certain Lionel Messi, snatched from Barça last summer to everyone’s surprise. “It’s a very nice operation, a somewhat dazzling, fast operation, an opportunity, a door that opens, Barcelona who cannot sign with him, limited by his own league which puts constraints on him that he was convinced to be able to jump but who at the last moment does not jump, the player therefore becomes available and we are the fastest, the most relevant to move forward on this file“, deciphers Mr. Blanc.

Messi, a global football icon and who comes to integrate his own brand within this global brand that you are creating



And to add:In parallel with this, we immediately develop a commercial project around his arrival, how to generate additional income with a player who must deliver performances on the field but who is a world icon of football and who comes to integrate his own brand into the inside of this global brand that you are creating. And how do you fully “leverage” this opportunity? I think we’re quite skilful on the business part, brand development. We were very efficient on the operation.” It remains to be also on the ground, the Pulga having committed a relatively disappointing first season under the colors of PSG. To see if the next one will be as satisfactory from a marketing and commercial point of view as in the green rectangle.