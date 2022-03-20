The singer and communicator Xilia Hernández dies

The singer, chef and art chronicler Xilia Hernández passed away, her daughter Amelia reported this Sunday to the Association of Art Chroniclers (Acroarte), an entity in which she was a founding member.

Xilia Hernández is a versatile artist, with an extensive career in the art world.

In the 70s he settled in Spain, with the aspiration of projecting his career in music. There he recorded a long play and cultivated relationships that allowed him to break through in that square.

“Xilia Hernández was an important member of this guild, a founder, a woman who left an important mark on the class she represented, an entrepreneur and a worker. Today we mourn her departure and ask the Lord for eternal rest for her. From the Executive Committee we extend a solidarity hug for the relatives and our condolences”, commented Emelyn Baldera, president of Acroarte.

He ventured from the age of thirteen in gastronomy, becoming one of the most outstanding personalities in the culinary field in the Dominican Republic.

Their contributions could be appreciated in the “CocinArte” program, which was broadcast for several years by Teleantillas, which was printed in book format in 2001 with the same name.

From “CocinArte” he released a second volume in 2006, and between both publications he collects hundreds of recipes on different styles and easy-to-prepare dishes. Three years later, it expands its bibliography on culinary art with the edition of Mi amigo el arroz, and in 2011 it remains immersed in this field with Side dishes and more, Meat, poultry, fish, seafood, bread and rolls and, finally, Snacks. , starters, soups, creams and salads. In 2002, Xilia circulated the video “CocinArte”, another compilation of her recipe book.

A little over ten years ago he still performed sporadically on small stages in Santo Domingo. Over time, he forged a romantic songbook of songs that allowed him to conquer the most demanding music lover.