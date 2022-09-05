the singer asked Gerard Pique to go to couples therapy but…

The couple continue to talk, this time over child custody, which would apparently benefit the father more than the mother

The scandal of Shakira and Gerard Pique continues to be talked about, because after the confirmation of their breakup and the player’s infidelity, the dispute over the custody of their children Sasha and Milan has caught the attention of all their fans, remember that he does.

A few days it was revealed that the former couple had reached an agreement to determine who will keep the children, now the latest updates indicate that the Colombian is at risk of losing her children; while Pique takes the lead.

Previously here at Tiempox we detailed that Shakira already had everything on her side to move with the kids to Miami to keep Sasha and Milan away from Gerard Piqué’s new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, with whom they get along very well. , but all this seems to indicate that these plans are being sabotaged and that the footballer now has the advantage of staying with them.

Shakira’s children are already rebuilding their lives on a regular basis, having already started a new school year; while Piqué already lives with Clara Chia Martí in her unique apartment.

Supposedly last Friday it emerged that the two parents would have reached an amicable agreement not to go to trial, the new information reveals that taking the case to court is not out of the question and that is the footballer who takes the lead in the whole custody issue and puts Barranquilla’s wife at risk of losing her children.

The two parties are continuing negotiations to try to reach an agreement, but for the moment this has not been possible.

Shakira risks losing custody of her children

According to legal specialists, the footballer has the upper hand because Sasha and Milan have spent their whole lives in Spain, even now they are starting a new school year in Barcelona, ​​so Gerard Pique would take the lead and everything is due to the nationality of the children. and their life in Spain; here is the big advantage.

For this reason, custody is more in favor of Gerard Pique, which puts Shakira in danger and could lose her children, in addition to failing in her plan to move with them to Miami; a great blow by the footballer who is mostly favored by the legal laws of Spain.

But Shakira would not sit with her hands crossed because she also has a plan up her sleeve, the singer is not willing to lose her children, since, according to some sources, the Barranquilla has hired a private detective to obtain evidence that helps to child custody, the singer is even said to have a compromising photo of the footballer.

So far, neither Shakira nor Pique have made any statement regarding the custody of their children, we will have to wait to see how things develop, and if Shakira would really risk losing her children.

In the meantime, and for what has been said, Gerard Pique has taken the lead in this matter. For his part, the footballer is more focused on his relationship with Clara Chia Marti.