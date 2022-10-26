the singer attacks her ex Gérard Piqué in her new songs

Shakira uses her new songs to attack her ex Gérard Piqué. The singer is angry because of a broken agreement.

In a joint statement dating from the month of June, Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation. The couple formed in 2011 and lasted 10 years. The Spanish soccer star and Colombian-born popstar have two children together. Their statement announced that they were separating for the welfare of their children who are their”top priority“. Through Te Felicitohis new song, the 45-year-old pop music superstar throws spikes at his ex Gerard Pique.

Part of the speech Te Felicito – I congratulate you – from Shakira translates as follows: “To make you whole / I broke into pieces / I was warned, but I ignored / Don’t tell me you’re sorry / I know you well and i know you’re lying“. This new song by the pop star was released shortly after rumors of infidelity by Gérard Piqué, recalls the article in the Mirror September 28, 2022. In an interview with the magazine SHEShakira said: “I can only say that consciously or unconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics that I writein the videos I make“.

Shakira “angry”: her ex Gérard Piqué did not keep his word

In the video for his other song MonotoniaShakira talks about his separation from the footballer Gerard Pique. In the clip, the singer of WakaWaka holds a fake heart for symbolize heartacheaccording to the Mirror. The filming of the video comes a few days after Gérard Piqué appeared with his new conquest 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. Gérard Pique would not have not yet to appear in public with his new girlfriend. According to Shakira’s relatives, the couple agreed to stay discreet for a year after their separation. What would have made the singer furious!

VIDEO – Shakira’s Minute