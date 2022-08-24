the singer can’t stand her separation from Pique

Ángel Di María’s wife has revealed she begged the Argentina winger not to move to Old Trafford in 2014 while launching a scathing critique of Manchester United’s food, weather and women.

“Horrible…Manchester is terrible, there is nothing good. We were in Madrid, in the best club in the world, everything was perfect, with perfect weather, good food… and then there is this proposal. from Manchester. I said to him, ‘No way. You go alone.” she started reporting.

Jorgelina Cardoso then revealed that the reason which led the former Benfica winger to Old Trafford was purely economic, an aspect which was heavily criticized by Los Merengue fans, who accused the winger, at the time, of to be a mercenary.

“You work for a company and the competition comes to you and offers you double your salary…Wouldn’t you accept?” she asked, before explaining why she has such bad memories of the English city.

“I didn’t like anything. The people are all white, simple and strange… They walk past you and you don’t know if they are going to kill you or not. The food is horrible and the women look like porcelain,” she considered.

Di María’s wife, however, made it clear that in the toughest times in Manchester, the couple have each other’s backs. Note that the Argentine winger had a fate to forget with the red devils, leaving the club after a year.

“I never said to him, ‘It’s your fault we’re in Manchester. I used to say, ‘My love, I want to kill myself…it’s two o’clock in the afternoon and it’s dark. Cardoso concluded.