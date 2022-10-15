The singer comes out of her silence and defends the betrayal of Gerard Piqué!

Shakira finally reveals the real reason for her separation from Gérard Piqué. His fans can only be surprised.

The scandal over the separation of Shakira and Gerard Pique is no longer a secret for everyone. Obviously, the story attracted a lot of public and media attention.

Lately, the singer seems to have finally decided to come out of her silence to make things clear. His announcement will surprise his fans!

Shakira: The separation of the singer with Gerard Pique!

The rupture between Shakira and Gerard Pique was formalized last June. After more than 12 years of love and two children together, no one could imagine this scenario for the famous couple. As a reminder, it was on Saturday June 4, 2022 that the two stars announced their separation in an announcement that was published on the web. On this press release, they declared that they ask for a great respect on their private life and especially on that of their sons.

Before, many rumors circulated about the reason for their separation. We mainly concluded that the real cause was the infidelity of Shakira’s ex-companion. Some have argued that Gerard Pique had an affair with the mother of Pablo Gavi, one of his teammates. Others claimed that He also hit on Suzy Gavi. And this, by asking the latter to send him photos of her naked several times.

Apparently it was all just rumors seeing what happened lately. Indeed, the father of Shakira’s children is now starting a new romantic relationship. Besides, he doesn’t even hide it anymore. To everyone’s surprise, Gerard Pique is currently dating Clara Chia Marti. However, rumors have already circulated long before this revelation about their relationship.

But the most unexpected in this controversy it was the recent post Shakira made on social media. Despite everything that happened between the two, the singer defended her ex-companion. Anyway, that’s what we saw on his response to his fans’ comments on his post.

The singer explains everything on social networks!

Very recently, Shakira again share an ad on social media. Obviously, this publication did not fail to react to its subscribers. Especially since the latter are eager to know what really happened between her and Gerard Pique. “It wasn’t your fault,” she captioned her post for Thursday, October 6, 2022. Apparently, the Colombian star isn’t done yet. This October 9, 2022, she returns with another post. “Not even mine,” she said in this one. Which surely aroused even more the curiosity of his fans.

After these publications, the separation of Shakira and Gérard Piqué finds itself again at the center of the discussions. Which forced the singer to explain herself. From what she said, her ex-boyfriend was not in mistake: Apparently, their breakup was caused by errors in the routine of their relationships. Of course, this only fueled the mystery around their separation even more. Despite this, it cannot be said that Shakira is completely cured of her separation.

Moreover, the publication she made recently proves it. The singer shared this time a photo where we see the foot of a man stepping on a heart. But whatever it is, the Colombian star seems to be determined to move forward. Thus, she posted a short video where she reveals a clue about what could be her next song.

Seeing this footage that Shakira shared, her fans couldn’t help but ask her questions. The latter especially asked the singer if her ex-companion will be part of her new hit. Without giving too much detail, the artist simply claimed that his new title will be part of the songs of the year. However, the artist still revealed his next project: during an interview.

Shakira: the continuation of her career in music!

Just a few weeks ago, Shakira gave an interview to the :Elle magazine:. An opportunity for the singer to confide in about her new project in music. From what she explained, this one talks about what she has been through for the past few months. Moreover, this is what will be her source of inspiration for the next songs she will release. Of course, this publication did not leave its fans without reacting.

Indeed, Shakira’s statement counted more than 230,000 reactions: and a lot of comments. Good news for the singer who is about to impress for her fans. In any case, we are all eager to discover his next album. Especially since the artist still has surprises in store for the rest of his career in music.