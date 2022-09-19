the singer continues to win over her fans with her beach creations

The Colombian has repeatedly shown her good taste in swimwear design

Since last June 4, when the separation between Shakira and Gerard Pique was announced, the Colombian has been living in the eye of the media hurricane, where every day there is a new hypothesis about their breakup.

However, not everything boils down to this, since the singer-songwriter also has other facets that her fans have been highlighting on social media at the moment, such as her taste for fashion, where she s is given time to create its own line of bikinis, in which its good taste stands out, but also a perfect design for women aged 40 and over.

And it is that, we must remember that the singer loves bikinis and knows how to wear them, proof of this are her holidays in the Maldives, where she showed off a design created by her for the summer, with which she left more of one with the square eye.

At that time, the singer revealed that her friend Bego helped her create this outfit which has since ended up in various shades, which stood out for the design which is the inspiration of the performer.

And what about this neon pink bikini with a halter top with beards in front and panties with ribbons that also stole the sighs, but again I specify its good taste, because it was his creation.

The singer has surprised a lot with this facet, where she not only creates the clothes, but also models them, revealing that at 45 she is better than ever, in addition to the fact that the artist loves sunny days by the sea. the sea hence his passion for surfing.