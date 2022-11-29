the singer could face legal action

Last week, Elon Musk’s ex-wife claimed on Twitter that it was she, not her ex-husband, who held their young son in her arms when he passed away.

Elon Musk’s first wife, Justine Musk, commented on Twitter from another user who reacted to Elon Musk’s post last week about his firstborn. Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and he recently acquired Twitter for $44 billion.

Nevada Alexander Musk, the couple’s first child, was born in 2002 to Musk and his first wife, Justine Musk. However, the boy sadly passed away at the age of 10 weeks of sudden infant death syndrome.

Anxiety over losing his infant son, Elon Musk said last week, was a major influence in his choice to block Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from using social media.

“My firstborn died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat”wrote Elon Musk. “I have no mercy for anyone who uses the deaths of children for profit, politics or fame.”

Canadian novelist Justine Musk replied: “An SIDS-related event that put him on life support,” in response to another Twitter user who asked if the boy died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

“He was declared brain dead,” wrote Justine Musk. “And not that it matters to anyone but me, because it’s one of the most sacred and defining moments of my life, but I was the one holding it back.”

Justine took some snaps of Elon via Twitter

Although Justine Musk is not as active on Twitter as her ex-husband, she has nevertheless posted comments that could be read as veiled blows to her administration of the social media platform.

On Twitter last week, Justine Musk said: “Anti-awakening is not about waking up but about how people talk about waking up or talk about talking about it.”

She added that opponents of the ideology of ‘alarm clock’ “used it to warp ‘alarm clock’ into a bogeyman used to advance the programs that gave rise to the alarm clock in the first place.”

Elon and Justine Musk had a total of five children after Alexander Musk died in Nevada: twins Griffin and Xavier Musk in 2004 and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk in 2006.

After splitting from Justine Musk for six weeks, Elon Musk proposed to British actress Talulah Riley. In 2010, the couple will end up getting married.

They first divorced in 2014, but later got back together and remarried. They finalized their divorce in 2016.