The singer cut short his vacation, this hasty return which says a lot about his state of health…

On June 10, Justin Bieber made a terrible announcement on social networks. Suffering from a serious illness, the 28-year-old singer explained that he was forced to cancel his next concerts. ” As you can see, this eye does not blink. I can’t smile on this side of my face… So there is complete paralysis on this side of my face. It’s because of this virus attacking my ear nerve and my facial nerves “said the interpreter of the title” Peaches “through a disturbing video. And to continue: For those frustrated with the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I’m just not physically able to do them. It’s pretty serious, as you can see. I wish it weren’t, but obviously my body is telling me to slow down. I hope you understand. I will use this time to rest, relax and get back to 100% so I can do what I was born to do. “.

“He is getting better and better every day”

A few days later, his wife Hailey Baldwin gave news of her husband on the set of Good Morning America. ” He is doing well and he is getting better and better every day. He feels much better. And honestly, what happened randomly freaked me out a lot. I’m so thankful he’s okay “. But while Justin Bieber’s state of health seemed to improve, the singer and his wife had to cut short their vacation in order to return to Los Angeles urgently. For the moment, there is nothing to indicate that it is actually because of his illness (Justin Bieber has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, editor’s note) that the artist preferred to leave the Bahamas earlier than planned. Medical appointments, treatments, personal problems? To be continued…

